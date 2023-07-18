3 reasons why Mohun Bagan Super Giant might not end up being the best choice for Sahal Abdul Samad

A few days back, Sahal Abdul Samad, whose name once became synonymous with Kerala Blasters, completed a dramatic move to Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG).

Since joining the Blasters in 2017 after impressing in the Santosh Trophy, Sahal steadily climbed up the ladder at the club and eventually become a darling of the Manjapadda. The 26-year-old represented the Yellow Army on 97 occasions at the senior level, registering 10 goals and nine assists during the period.

Now he has found a new home in Mohun Bagan, who have been touted by many as a super team coming into this season. That however comes with some complications of its own. Hence, let's discuss three reasons why Mohun Bagan SG might not end up being the perfect choice for Sahal Abdul Samad.

#1 Lack of uninterrupted game time

Until the very end of his six-year spell at Kerala Blasters, Sahal Abdul Samad maintained his status as one of the first names on the team sheet. Even in the 2022-23 season, he made 16 starts and had just four appearances off the bench.

Will he enjoy the same level of importance at Mohun Bagan SG? Well, in terms of the initiative with which the club pursued his signature, it's likely that Sahal will be a pivotal figure at the club. However, head coach Juan Ferrando is spoilt for choice in multiple positions. There are quality players who will have to sit out on any given matchday and there's no guarantee that Sahal will not face a similar fate on certain days.

He is not a streak player by margin but throughout his career, Sahal has shown that like most players, he enjoys the opportunity to build up momentum before delivering. At Mohun Bagan that might be looked at through a negative lens.

#2 Possibility of playing out of his natural position

Arguably, this could be the biggest reason for Sahal Abdul Samad not fitting into Ferrando and MBSG's system right away. The recent international matches have highlighted the level of performance Sahal can deliver when playing down the middle with freedom.

At Mohun Bagan, if the opportunity arises, he might be a perfect fit for the role behind the central striker. A free-roaming, modern-day No. 10, if you have to define it.

But there's a slight hindrance in the former KBFC man making that role his own. A certain Hugo Boumous, who has been the creator-in-chief for the Green and Maroon Brigade. The question of dropping the Moroccan midfielder completely is out of the question, hence, possible solutions would be for Sahal to either share minutes with him or play on the wide.

None are seeming the best option for the 26-year-old. If previous records are anything to go by, playing out of position has significantly impacted his game over the years. Could it be a possibility yet again? Mohun Bagan fans would hope not.

#3 Sahal Abdul Samad will be part of a system and not the system

If we can be blunt, Sahal Abdul Samad was the face of the Kerala Blasters for the longest time. The Manjapadda often regarded him less as a part of the playing group and more as part of their hardcore supporter base. The creative midfielder seemingly thrived in their undeterred affection and the responsibilities entrusted to him by the management and the coaches.

Sahal has always been a player who would elevate his game when he was made the focal point of the team's system, whether for KBFC or in the national colors. More reason to believe this is the Indian midfielder's underwhelming run once Adrian Luna took up the creative mantle under Vukomanovic.

At Mohun Bagan, the possibility of more of the same happening is paramount. With the presence of Hugo Boumous, Dimi Petratos, and Jason Cummings, the limelight is expected to drive away from Sahal on most occasions. Unlike his nascent years with the Blasters, he will be part of a larger system and not the whole system. There's some reasonable doubt for few to believe, Sahal Abdul Samad might not transition as smoothly into the MBSG side as some expect.