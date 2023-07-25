3 reasons why Mohun Bagan Super Giant could win Durand Cup 2023

Fresh off yet another triumphant campaign in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mohun Bagan Super Giant are gearing up to build on their past success with another mega season.

The Mariners clinched the ISL title last season thanks to their remarkable resilience and defensive prowess. However, they now further bolstered their already star-studded squad in the transfer window with galactico-esque signings.

With the favorites label firmly bestowed upon them, there is little doubt that they have the potential to successfully defend their crown. But before the ISL challenge, there's the curtain-raiser that awaits them. The Durand Cup, a tournament rich in history and prestige, will be the first test for Juan Ferrando and his super team.

Let's delve into three compelling reasons why Mohun Bagan Super Giant could emerge victorious in the 2023 Durand Cup:

#1 Unparalleled firepower in the final third

Mohun Bagan SG have acquired some shiny, new toys throughout the transfer window, especially in the attacking department. Even signing half of these players would've made the Mariners clear-cut favorites for the upcoming tournament, but they didn't intend to stop halfway.

Leading the attacking line for the Mariners is a certain Jason Cummings, who is coming fresh off an A-League championship-winning campaign with the Central Coast Mariners. He scored 21 goals, including a hat-trick in the A-League Grand Final, in the 2022-23 season from 29 appearances across all competitions.

That's not all. The Mariners have also added Armando Sadiku to their forward contingent. The 32-year-old most recently played in La Liga 2 for FC Cartagena, scoring eight goals from 34 appearances. These new signings will join an already elite attacking quartet that includes Hugo Boumous, Dimi Petratos, Liston Colaco, and Manvir Singh.

Along with the quality up front, the midfield is also stacked up for MBSG with new signings Sahal Abdul Samad and Anirudh Thapa, joining the likes of Puitea, Carl McHugh, and Joni Kauko.

#2 Consistency from retaining a majority of the core group

Although the new signings, like often, have hogged the limelight, Juan Ferrando and the Mariners have also done a commendable job of retaining the core team from the last season. The likes of Boumous, Petratos, McHugh, Hamill, Asish Rai, and Vishal Kaith were pivotal during MBSG's title-winning campaign last season.

With a majority of the core group intact, there will be a sense of consistency among the players and the coaching staff going into the new season. The bonds will feel a lot tighter, the understanding stitches up faster, and the team will gel together in a jiffy.

Meanwhile, most other ISL teams have gone through a major reshuffle during the pre-season and be trailing behind MBSG in this department, especially at the start of the season.

#3 Rejuvenated fan support after rechristening

For anyone who has kept an eye on Indian football and its proceedings over the past few seasons, the discontent among the Mohun Bagan even until last season shouldn't come as a surprise.

Since its entry into the ISL in 2020, after Mohun Bagan entered into an ownership deal with ATK, the club was rebranded as ATK Mohun Bagan. The fans of the century-old institution heavily protested against the usage of the prefix. The protests continued for years before the management finally decided to drop "ATK' and rechristened the club as 'Mohun Bagan Super Giant'.

The decision, which came right after the Mariners won the ISL 2022-23 title, rejuvenated the supporter base and since then they have turned up in large numbers. With a majority of Durand Cup's matches happening in Kolkata, the club will find massive support throughout.