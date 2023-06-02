3 reasons why Prabir Das is an ideal signing for Kerala Blasters FC | ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters FC have announced the acquisition of Prabir Das from Bengaluru FC on a free transfer. Following a fruitful spell at Mohun Bagan SG, Das joined Bengaluru FC at the start of last season.

Despite initially finding it difficult to cement his place in the starting lineup, the defender was crucial to the Blues' success in the second part of the season, when they went on a 10-game winning streak and ultimately reached the ISL final.

Overall, the 29-year-old made 20 appearances for Bengaluru FC and was part of the side that won the Durand Cup. It will certainly be interesting to see how he fits into Ivan Vukomanovic’s plans for the upcoming season.

Nonetheless, the Blasters have made a valuable signing as they hope to challenge the frontrunners in the 2023-24 ISL campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three reasons why Prabir Das will be a good fit for Kerala Blasters FC.

#1 Adding experience to the team

With Harmanjot Khabra and club captain Jessel Carneiro leaving, the Blasters lack experience at the back.

The likes of Hormipan Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, and Nishu Kumar are still relatively up-and-coming players in terms of their game time in the Indian Super League.

Adding Prabir Das to their ranks not only benefits the club on the pitch but off it as well. Das is a proven leader and has a commanding presence in the dressing room.

Additionally, his knowledge of the league could benefit the younger players and help their development.

#2 Improving squad depth

The full-back area has been the Achilles heel for Kerala Blasters during the 2022-23 season. Following Sandeep Sharma’s injury mid-way through the season, Ivan Vukomanovic has turned to Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, and Ayush Adhikari to replace the right-back.

However, the Serbian tactician does not have a first-choice player in the position. While the three players have shown their potential in glimpses, they have also been exposed, with opponents targeting the Blasters’ right flank on numerous occasions.

Prabir Das, who has been one of ISL’s most consistent performers in recent times, provides the defensive solidity that Vukomanoic expects. His energy to attack the flanks and defend resiliently was on display last season and the Manjappada will expect the same this time around.

#3 Offers versatility

Versatility has emerged as an invaluable trait, with clubs preferring players who can effectively play in multiple positions. With Kerala Blasters’ full-back troubles, Prabir Das’ ability to play on both the flanks will be a huge factor for the head coach.

Furthermore, the former Mohun Bagan man has also shown his ability to adapt to different structures at Bengaluru FC. Simon Grayson shifted to a back-five system in December and played him as a wing-back. Das rose to the occasion and showcased his attacking instinct brilliantly.

At times, Grayson also instructed Prabir Das to stay alongside his center-backs to defend against quick and tricky wingers. His adaptability to various situations serves as a trump card to any team.

Ivan Vukomaovic, in the past, has utilized one full-back deeper to prevent counter-attacks, while the other one attacks the flanks to have numerical superiority in the forward areas. Das will unquestionably suit both roles as he has an innate understanding of the game.

Poll : 0 votes