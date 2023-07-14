3 reasons why Pritam Kotal is not an ideal signing for Kerala Blasters FC 

Pritam Kotal's transfer to Kerala Blasters FC has been a long-anticipated one ever since Mohun Bagan Super Giant acquired Anwar Ali. It was a highly expected move, and is now nearing its completion, as Kotal is set to join the Tuskers, with Sahal Abdul Samad going the other way.

The figures are certainly huge, which inevitably raises the bar for Kotal as he steps into his new role. The Kerala Blasters experienced defensive challenges last season, particularly against higher-placed teams in the Indian Super League (ISL). They made some avoidable errors and conceded avoidable goals.

In that regard, the addition of the former Mohun Bagan skipper is a logical decision. His ability to lead the defense and throw his body on the line when necessary is expected to improve them in the big moments.

However, there are two sides to the coin, and some aspects indicate that Kotal’s signing may not be a top priority for the Blasters. This is mainly due to their financial constraints, which have even led to the dissolution of their women's team.

With that in mind, let us now delve into three reasons why Pritam Kotal may not be the most suitable addition for the Kerala Blasters in the 2023-24 season.

#1 Lack of ball-playing ability

Kotal is certainly a solid player, excelling in proactive defending and defending within the box, which can greatly benefit any team. However, his ball-playing ability from center-back is not one of his notable strengths as he prefers to keep it simple.

While this characteristic may not be negative, it contrasts with Ivan Vukomanvoic's preference for center-backs who can effectively carry the ball. The Tuskers have often depended on the central defenders to contribute to the team's progression.

Vukomanvoic also values defenders who can deliver line-breaking passes. This is an aspect in which Pritam Kotal falls short, although he does showcase proficiency in long diagonal passes.

This disparity in playing style could limit Kotal's potential with the Kerala Blasters. Both Ruivah Hormipam and Marko Leskovic have shown a willingness to take risks from the back, consequently improving the attack.

If Hormipam and Leskovic start ahead of Kotal because of that aspect, it prompts the question of where the Tuskers could have just gone after a young player instead.

#2 Prone to errors

This has been one of Pritam Kotal’s struggles throughout his career, despite him being a reliable defender. The 29-year-old initially began as a central midfielder before transitioning to a full-back and eventually settling as a center-back.

He has occasionally exhibited lapses in concentration and is guilty of making costly mistakes. Although he has worked on minimizing these errors, the attacking style of play by the Kerala Blasters often exposes the team to counter-attacks. This could potentially pose challenges for Pritam Kotal.

Furthermore, his tendency towards over-aggression and commitment in certain situations may not necessarily benefit the overall team performance. It is also an aspect could potentially echo the issues faced by the Tuskers last season in both the ISL and the Hero Super Cup.

#3 Blocks Ruivah Hormipam’s path

Several key players have left the Kerala Blasters this summer. This includes Sahal Abdul Samad, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, Prabhsukhan Gill and Apostolos Giannou, and the club have not made any direct signings to fill those positions.

This raises concerns about the decision to sign Pritam Kotal, as it appears to be more of a luxury move rather than an essential one given the club's financial difficulties.

Furthermore, the signing of Kotal could hamper the progress of 22-year-old Ruivah Hormipam, who has consistently demonstrated his potential over the past two seasons. He has become a fan favorite and is a player who the Kerala Blasters aim to develop into a future leader.

Limiting Hormipam's playing time may prove to be a significant misstep given his immense potential as a center-back.

This situation could create dissatisfaction for the young defender, and he may consider exploring other opportunities if Pritam Kotal starts the majority of games. Such a scenario would result in a loss for the club in the long term.

