3 reasons why Roy Krishna's arrival transforms Odisha FC 

Former Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC striker Roy Krishna has made a surprising move to Odisha FC for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Krishna, who has consistently proven himself as one of the top strikers in the Indian Super League (ISL), was anticipated to leave India after four fruitful seasons.

However, he has now become a part of Sergio Lobera's ambitious project, joining an Odisha FC team that boasts a remarkable lineup of talented and seasoned players.

Having already signed Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh, the Super Cup winners have now secured the services of Krishna, making him the club's third foreign signing for the upcoming season.

The move undoubtedly generates an air of excitement for the Juggernauts, considering Krishna is the fourth-highest scorer in the ISL and his recent success with Bengaluru FC, where he won the Durand Cup.

His addition unquestionably enhances the team's potential, and with that in mind, let's delve into three compelling reasons why Krishna further strengthens Odisha FC.

# Winning mentality

Odisha FC have largely struggled to compete with the frontrunners due to the relative inexperience of their players at the highest level. Last season served as evidence that the team had the potential to falter under pressure, as they failed to perform when it truly counted.

Although they emerged victorious in the Super Cup, the Kalinga Warriors were only able to secure a spot in the ISL playoffs due to FC Goa's misstep, and unfortunately, failed to live up to their hype in the knockout game against Mohun Bagan.

Now, in addition to securing Sergio Lobera, Jahouh, and Fall, they have signed Krishna, who brings that much-needed winning mentality that the club have lacked since its establishment.

His remarkable track record speaks for itself, having triumphed in various competitions throughout his career, including the ISL with Mohun Bagan, the Durand Cup with Bengaluru FC, and even the OFC Champions League with Waitakere United.

#2 Adds dynamism to Odisha FC’s attack

Odisha FC already have last season ISL’s golden boot winner – Diego Mauricio in their ranks, but adding Krishna further strengthens their strike force.

While Sergio Lobera typically favors a 4-2-3-1 system, the addition of Krishna opens up the possibility of implementing a formation with two strikers upfront, with Krishna playing a supporting role behind Mauricio. This introduces a fresh dynamic to the team, as the Fijian forward is widely regarded as one of the best support strikers in the ISL.

While Mauricio excels in terms of holding up the play and goal-scoring ability, Krishna's versatility allows him to drift into wider areas and link up with the midfielders. Furthermore, Krishna's exhilarating speed, coupled with his impressive upper body strength and knack for finding the back of the net, forms a lethal combination.

On paper, this strike force of Mauricio and Krishna is undoubtedly one of the best in the league, as they both have the potential to complement each other well.

# Experience in playing ISL and AFC competitions

Krishna's wealth of experience brings immense value to the team, something Odisha FC have lacked in their foreign signings during the past.

As mentioned above, he is one of ISL’s best strikers and has over four years of experience in the league. Under the right manager and with an appropriate role in the team, Krishna holds the potential to unleash havoc upon opponents and make a significant impact.

In addition to his ISL expertise, Krishna is also experienced in AFC competitions when he featured for Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup. As Odisha FC prepares to participate in the AFC Cup for the first time, his know-how of the tournament becomes significant.

Krishna's goalscoring prowess also extends beyond the AFC Cup, as he has been a prolific scorer in the OFC Champions League, recording an impressive tally of 17 goals in 27 matches.

Additionally, he has played in the FIFA Club World Cup on two separate occasions.