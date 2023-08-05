3 senior Indian national women's team footballers who should be part of the Asian Games squad

The Indian women's national team is gearing up to participate in the Asian Games, where the football event kicks off on September 19. The Blue Tigresses (WR 60) have been grouped with Thailand (WR 44) and Chinese Taipei (WR 37) in a draw that took place on July 27 in Hangzhou, China.

Women's football at the Asian Games kicked off in 1990, 39 years after the men's event was introduced in the inaugural edition. Indian Women have participated in the Games twice before - finishing eighth at Bangkok in 1998 and ninth at Incheon in 2014.

The event, however, has been an under-23 affair ever since 2002. Despite this, a maximum of three senior team players can be accommodated into the squad.

With the final squad yet to be announced, let's focus on three senior players who can bolster the Blue Tigresses' chances at the continental competition next month.

#1 Bala Devi

Ngangom Bala Devi made headlines in India and abroad when she signed a professional contract with Rangers W.F.C. in 2020. While her stint in Europe was unfortunately cut short due to injuries, her legacy and impact on women's football in India remains unparalleled.

A three-time recipient of the AIFF Women's Player of the Year award, Bala Devi remains a force to be reckoned with despite turning 33 last February. She signed for Odisha FC ahead of the recently concluded season of Hero IWL. In eight appearances, she notched up an impressive six goals and seemed to be back at her predatory best.

Her intelligence, experience, and sheer ability will be an asset for India if she were to be a part of the final squad. Minutes at the Asian Games will also be crucial for Bala Devi as well, as she had missed a lot of international competitive action owing to injuries.

With the second round of the Olympic Qualifiers on the horizon, Bala Devi will relish the opportunity to play against higher-ranked teams on a big platform.

#2 Indumathi Kathiresan

Indumathi Kathiresan has had a wonderful year in 2023. The 29-year-old orchestrated wins for Gokulam Kerala in the Hero IWL as well as Tamil Nadu in the Senior Women's National Football Championship.

The midfield general has been in the form of her life and has played her role to a tee for both teams. Bombing up and down with the pitch, finding the right passes, popping up with crucial goals - the girl from Cuddalore seems to be capable of everything at the moment.

Indumathi's inclusion in the Asian Games squad should be a no-brainer. She will boost the spine of the XI and command the tempo of the game, ensuring that her teammates around her operate at an impressive level.

#3 Dalima Chhibber

The last spot was a toss-up between Dalima Chhibber and Ashalata Devi. Both players will be incredible assets to the Asian Games squad, with the wealth of experience that they have.

However, Dalima's recent performances in the IWL and her versatility and energy may have tipped the scales slightly towards her. Despite being only 25, she has racked up almost 50 caps for India already, captaining the senior team on multiple occasions.

In the IWL 2023, she led her team Kickstart FC to an unexpected final, against Gokulam Kerala FC, captained by Ashalata.

Dalima's leadership ability, pace, grit, and ability to play anywhere across the defensive line will be especially crucial to India in the Asian Games.