3 takeaways from India's defeat to Malaysia in the 2023 Merdeka Tournament 

India suffered a resounding 4-2 defeat to Malaysia in the 2023 Merdeka Tournament at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 13, Friday.

Despite the widespread focus on poor officiating and ground conditions, the Blue Tigers were convincingly defeated by a team ranked 32 places below them.

Head coach Igor Stimac undoubtedly has reasons to be disappointed with the performances of several of his players as they succumbed to the pressure, resulting in them conceding four goals in a match for the first time this year.

While a legitimate goal was disallowed by the referee, and certain decisions raised questions, it was evident that Malaysia outperformed India. With the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup on the horizon, Stimac and his team have a lot to tinker.

The defeat marks India’s elimination from the Merdeka Tournament, and they are set to return home after playing just one game during this international break.

But amidst numerous drawbacks, a few positive aspects emerged, and in that light, here are the three key takeaways from India’s defeat to Malaysia.

#1 Naorem Mahesh Singh continues his fine form

Over the past year, the Blue Tigers have had numerous positive developments, but none more significant than the addition of Naorem Mahesh Singh to the national team.

Following a stellar season with East Bengal FC, Mahesh Singh is in the best form of his career and could easily be considered India’s best attacker heading into the AFC Asian Cup.

It’s safe to say that the 24-year-old has solidified his position on the left flank with a string of outstanding performances over the last two months. During the game against Malaysia, Mahesh Singh once again stood out, starting with a spectacular volleyed goal to open India’s account.

Mahesh Singh also played a pivotal role in India’s second goal, playing a remarkable cross-field pass to Chhangte, which led to Sunil Chhetri scoring.

His passes in the final third were a delight to behold at times, and if he maintains this level of performance, he will undoubtedly become India’s most valuable asset as they enter the World Cup qualifiers and the Asian Cup.

#2 Defensive worries for Igor Stimac

While India’s attackers were largely efficient, there is cause for concern regarding the defensive performances. The absence of Anwar Ali and Jeakson Singh was evident, yet even in their absence, India had the experience and quality required to overcome a team of Malaysia’s caliber.

Nonetheless, Sandesh Jhingan and Mehtab Singh lacked composure both when in possession and out of it, while Nikhil Poojary and Akash Mishra committed one error too many, ultimately resulting in Malaysia scoring four goals.

India are set to face formidable opponents like Qatar, Australia, and Uzbekistan in the coming months. To stand any chance of winning those matches, the Indian defense must improve their performances.

#3 India fail to capitalize on Malaysia’s high-pressing approach

In the past year or so, Malaysian football has made significant strides under the guidance of South Korean head coach Kim Pan-gon, who has implemented a proactive style of play.

Their aggressive high pressing and intensity seemed to catch India off guard, as the Blue Tigers faced difficulties in retaining possession and made numerous mistakes.

While Malaysia’s intent was solid, their high-pressing approach left noticeable gaps, especially in the wide areas, providing India with an opportunity to overload those areas as the hosts' wingers pushed higher up the field.

However, India failed to adapt and find an effective solution. Although they improved in the second half, the center-backs were unable to progress the ball, resulting in multiple turnovers.

In this context, the absence of players like Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, and Anirudh Thapa was felt, but the Blue Tigers could have better prepared themselves tactically to exploit Malaysia’s vulnerabilities.