3 takeaways from Week 1 of Durand Cup 2023

It's already been a week since Asia's oldest football competition, Durand Cup, returned for its 132nd iteration. With 24 teams participating across six groups and three cities, the tournament has already provided us with some noteworthy moments - late goals, red cards, matches being called off and more.

The matches are being played at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, the Mohun Bagan Ground and the East Bengal Ground in Kolkata, the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar, and the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Out of the 12 games played in the first week, only three games have ended in a draw, six have seen four or more goals being scored, and two red cards.

On that note, let's have a look at the three major takeaways from the opening week of the Durand Cup 2023.

#1 ISL teams securing comprehensive wins

Most of the Indian Super League (ISL) sides have comfortably registered their three points (or six, if they have already played two games). Mohun Bagan started the first game of the Durand Cup with a 5-0 rout of the Bangladesh Army Football Team and the other ISL outfits soon joined the party.

NorthEast United, who had one of the most forgettable campaigns in the ISL, casually thumped in four goals against Shillong Lajong, with the talented young Parthib Gogoi bagging a hattrick.

Mumbai City defeated Mohammedan 3-1 before hitting fellow ISL outfit Jamshedpur FC for 5. Shillong Lajong were to suffer another big loss, this time at the hands of FC Goa, losing by a scoreline of 6-0. Mohun Bagan picked up their second win in as many games in a 2-0 win against Punjab FC.

#2 Youngsters getting game time

After getting officially recognized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last season, the Durand Cup is now viewed by coaches and clubs' management as a viable option for testing their squads ahead of the ISL.

This results in many teams, especially from the ISL and the I-League, sending their reserves or giving more game time to their young domestic talent in general.

Parthib Gogoi's hattrick is just one of many examples of youngsters who shined in the opening week of the competition. Juan Ferrando is utilizing a large chunk of his Calcutta Football League squad - the likes of Suhail Bhat, Kiyan Nassiri, and Lalrinliana Hnamte were all on the scoresheet against the Bangladesh Army.

Himangshu Jangra (DFC), Vikram Pratap Singh (MCFC), Ramhlungchunga (HFC), David Lalhlasanga (MDSC), and Sreekuttan VS (GKFC) have all shown their quality for their respective clubs in the last week.

#3 The curious case of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Guwahati has been seeing heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the last month or so, culminating in Rajasthan United FC's Durand Cup game against Bodoland being called off in the 52nd minute.

The 1-0 scoreline was considered final after the game was washed off. Conditions at the stadium have been very poor due to the rain in the last few games, with the ball barely rolling on the pitch.