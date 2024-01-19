3 things India could have done better vs Uzbekistan | AFC Asian Cup 2023

India suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday, January 18.

The Blue Tigers had lost their opening game 2-0 to heavyweights Australia and head coach Igor Stimac made three changes for the match against Uzbekistan. Anirudh Thapa, Akash Mishra, and Naorem Mahesh Singh replaced Deepak Tangri, Subhasish Bose, and Lallianzuala Chhangte in the starting XI.

Uzbekistan asserted their dominance right from the get-go. They created a flurry of early chances which culminated in crucial goals, taking the game away from the Blue Tigers.

Abbosek Fayzullaev scored in the fourth minute after being set up by Otabek Shukurov. They soon doubled their lead in the 16th minute through Igor Sergeev. It was after this goal that India started playing better football, in the face of a looming defeat.

However, they failed to score during this period of dominance as the Uzbeks scored their third in the fourth minute of first-half additional time through Sherzod Nasrullaev.

Both teams continued to press and probe further in the second half but failed to alter the 3-0 scoreline.

On that note, let's take a look at three things that India could have done better in the game that would've helped them bring home at least a point from the important encounter.

#1 Better man-marking

India seemed convinced that it would be an easier game against the Uzbeks than their opening-day loss to Australia.

The Indian defense seemed complacent at times, allowing the opposition to overload and go completely unmarked. That is how Uzbekistan scored their first and third goals.

Sandesh Jhingan, who was tremendous against Australia, lost his man - Fayzullaev - in the fourth minute as the ball was headed in his direction. Completely unchallenged, the winger nodded the ball into the back of the net with ease.

For the final goal, Nasrullaev comfortably slotted the ball in with a tap-in rebound, with Manvir Singh doing nothing to stop his run into the box. Nikhil Poojary, the original right-back, was also nowhere to be seen when the goal was scored.

#2 Capitalizing on their chances

India produced quite a few chances against Uzbekistan, in contrast to their game against Australia. However, they failed to convert them.

In the 45th minute, Mahesh Singh unleashed a powerful long ranger that was parried away by Utkir Yusupov in the Uzbek goal. Sunil Chhetri met the subsequent corner swung in by Anirudh Thapa but headed wide.

In the 48th minute, Rahul KP thudded the crossbar after a cross from Akash Mishra fell to him.

In the 71st minute, a superb header from Rahul Bheke was brilliantly tipped over the bar by the Uzbekistan goalkeeper.

#3 Poor decision-making by the goalkeeper

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made some questionable decisions, leading to the first goal.

The keeper had made errors in the opening game against Australia as well. But on Thursday, he came rushing out to punch the ball in the fourth minute but Fayzullaev reached much earlier and nodded it home.

India will have to focus on these areas in their final game against Syria if they are to galvanize their hopes for a spot in the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup.