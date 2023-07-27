3 times the Indian national football team excelled at the Asian Games

After the struggle between the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and the Sports Ministry of India finally ended on Wednesday, July 26, the Indian national football team was cleared to play the Asian Games for the first time in nine years.

Both the men's and the women's teams will be donning India's royal blue when the games kick off in September this year. While the Blue Tigers are ranked 18th among the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) nations, they used to be a force to be reckoned with in the continent in the past, often termed the 'Brazil of Asia', winning multiple medals in the Asian Games.

The period between 1950 and 1964 is considered the golden age of Indian football, when they were one of the continent's top sides, winning several tournaments and playing with style and vigor in the Summer Olympics.

In the wake of the ongoing celebration of the announcement, here are three instances when the Blue Tigers shined in the Asian Games that the current generation can look for inspiration.

#1 Mewalal Mania at the 1951 Asian Games

India went into the inaugural edition of the Asian Games after a fighting performance in the 1948 Summer Olympics, going down against the French. The matches for the continental event were all 60 minutes long and took place at the National Stadium in New Delhi.

Under the tutelage of the legendary head coach Syed Abdul Rahim and captain Sailendranath Manna, India took on Indonesia to book a spot in the semi-finals They steamrolled their opponents 3-0, with the Sahu Mewalal netting a brace and Pansanttom Venkatesh also getting on the scoresheet.

The duo were at it again in the semi-finals against Afghanistan, scoring to hand India another 3-0 win. The Blue Tigers squared off with Iran in the final, with both sides having to play their third game within five days.

Mewalal scored in the 34th minute of the hotly anticipated final, bestowing India with its maiden gold medal in football - a moment forever etched in the country's history.

# The Chuni-P.K.-Balaraman troika at the 1962 Asian Games

It had been over a decade since the Indian football team had won a medal at the Asian Games. Syed Abdul Rahim was still at the helm and was now aided by Chuni Goswami who was the acting captain - one of the greatest footballers that the nation ever produced.

India had performed particularly well in the last two Olympics - finishing fourth in 1956 and playing some memorable games in 1960 which included a 1-1 draw against France.

The Indian squad for the Jakarta Asian Games included some massive names - Peter Thangaraj in goal, Jarnail Singh in defense, and the famous trifecta of Chuni Goswami, P.K. Banerjee, and Tulsidas Balaraman in the attack.

Despite facing a tough start in a 2-0 loss against South Korea, the Indians immediately fought back, handing comprehensive defeats to Thailand (4-1), and Japan (2-0). The semi-final against Vietnam was a cracker, culminating in a 3-2 win, owing to goals from the Mohun Bagan duo Jarnail Singh and Chuni Goswami.

Like many famous tournaments in the past, it was a repeat of the opener to decide the winners in the final. South Korea, the inaugural champions of the Asia Cup in 1960, and the only team to have beaten India so far, stood in the way of Syed Abdul Rahim's men.

The head coach surprised many when he played the injured Jarnail Singh upfront. However, the bet paid off. Jarnail and P.K. Banerjee both scored to earn India a 2-1 victory, and the last gold medal the team would win at the Asian Games.

#3 The last medal - 1970 Asian Games

For the second time in a row, Bangkok was to host the Asian Games. P.K. Banerjee, one of the stars from the 1962 iteration, was now the head coach. He was tasked with managing an exciting set of young forwards - Shyam Thapa, Subhash Bhowmick, and Mohammed Habib.

India kicked off their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Thailand, followed by a 2-0 win over South Vietnam and a 3-0 win against Indonesia. They faced their first loss against Japan, a 1-0 defeat. Burma then handed India their second defeat, beating them 2-0 in the semi-final.

Despite the tough test against Japan in the bronze medal match, a strike from Manjit Singh and dogged defending by India ensured them the third spot in the tournament. It remains the last medal that the Indian national football team won at the Asian Games.

Can Sunil Chhetri and Co. add a fourth medal to India's tally this time and win some of the lost respect? Can Bala Devi's girls win their first in just their third time at the grand event? Only time will tell.