⁠3 top performers for India from their defeat against Australia in AFC Asian Cup 2023

The Indian men's national team knitted together a momentous performance in the first half of their AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group A clash against continental heavyweights Australia on Saturday. However, a momentary lapse from goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the second half opened the gateway for the Socceroos to take the lead and eventually cruise to a 2-0 victory at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Despite the immense weight of disappointment after seeing the first-half's effort slip away in vain, the general consensus was that the Blue Tigers had delivered a performance to take pride in. They may have lacked technical guile but showcased plenty of resilience.

There were a few standout performers who marshaled India's disciplined performance against the former Asian Cup champions. Let's take a look at the top three performers for India in their Group A opener against Australia:

What India lacked in technical quality, the pack of Blue Tigers, led by a bandaged, battered, but blazing Sandesh Jhingan, made up for with their unnerving resilience - at least in the first half.

The veteran center-back consistently put his body on the line without a second thought, to negate every possible threat from the Australian forwards.

Corner after corner, chance after chance, Jhingan managed to get any available part of his body in the path of the ball.

Even after India had conceded, the 30-year-old continued his defensive marathon. He ended the night with nine clearances, four blocked efforts, and a staggering 87 percent passing accuracy.

Although in a losing cause, Jhingan's warrior-like efforts earned the adulation of the supporters.

#2 Deepak Tangri (Defensive-midfielder)

When the starting lineup was revealed, Deepak Tangri's name on the list irked plenty of Indian supporters.

The defensive midfielder had been underwhelming at the club level and was still handed his international debut against the mighty Socceroos. Many thought the decision was a recipe for disaster.

But Tangri, in the face of the mammoth challenge and all the doubters, delivered a memorable performance in the middle of the park. He stepped in and created chaos right from the first whistle, and frustrated the Australian midfielders for the most part.

The 24-year-old ended the night with five tackles and two clearances, plus an interception and a block each.

His physicality helped the Blue Tigers in closing the central channels; Tangri won six out of the eight ground duels he lunged into. It was a debut to remember for the Punjab-born midfielder.

#3 Lallianzuala Chhangte (Left-winger)

For the third spot, a more conservative choice would've been Rahul Bheke, who delivered a steady show partnering Jhingan. But there was certain Lallianzuala Chhangte, who almost single-handedly took up India's attacking mantle throughout the night.

The 26-year-old, unsurprisingly, left the pitch without any goal involvements. And for the most part, his attempt to crack down the Australian defense went in vain. However, Chhangte left his heart out during his time on the pitch.

He ran up and down the left flank, which isn't his conventional position of choice. In the first half, every positive movement from India was channeled through the Mumbai City winger. He greatly tested the patience and defensive expertise of full-back Gethin Jones.

If Stimac can incorporate more of his attacking options and prevent Chhangte from being isolated, the winger could provide great dividends in the upcoming fixture.