After yet another lackluster season for Chennaiyin FC, the future of their club captain Anirudh Thapa remained uncertain, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC vying to secure the midfielder's signature.

ISL title holders Mohun Bagan SG recently confirmed the signing of Thapa, marking one of Indian football's most lucrative transfers. Thapa signed a five-year contract with the Mariners, with Juan Ferrando and Mohun Bagan set to build the team around him.

Anirudh Thapa, still only 25, has a wealth of experience and has led Chennaiyin FC since the 2021-22 season. With over 100 appearances and an ISL trophy to his name, his transition to a new environment will be interesting to witness.

While Mohun Bagan boasts an already impressive squad, the midfielder's addition is considered by many as the icing on the cake. On that note, let’s take a look at the three ways in which Thapa can further improve the Mariners under Juan Ferrando.

#1 Valuable profile in midfield

Juan Ferrando has predominantly stuck with a 4-2-3-1 formation with an impetus on playing two defensive-minded midfielders to protect the back four. This, in turn, meant that the Mariners struggled to progress the ball to their dangerous forward players.

With Joni Kauko sidelined due to injury, the midfield duo of Carl McHugh and Glan Martins effectively maintained the tempo of the game but failed to be involved in the attacking phase of play.

Anirudh Thapa, on the other hand, has often played in a double pivot for club and country and is known for his ability to carry the ball and orchestrate proceedings.

This could align well for Ferrando, who has been looking for a player of Thapa’s profile since the end of last season. Bringing in the 25-year-old not only strengthens the club's midfield options but also enhances their ability to trouble their opponents regularly.

Moreover, Thapa's arrival might enable Mohun Bagan to field an extra foreign player in the forward line, while also allowing Carl McHugh to play in the center-back role

#2 Leadership and winning mentality

At the age of just 23, Thapa was entrusted with the captain's armband at Chennaiyin FC, making him one of the youngest captains in ISL history. He emerged as a prominent figure, leading the club from the front during difficult periods.

Furthermore, Thapa proved his loyalty to Chennaiyin FC during uncertain times, showcasing his value as a leader. Now, with Thapa joining Mohun Bagan, the team gains another leader who thrives in the spotlight when the occasion demands. His unwavering commitment and winning mentality are also invaluable additions to the squad.

Despite being only 25 years old, Thapa possesses all the qualities necessary to potentially become the future captain of this illustrious club.

#3 Adding goals

Despite boasting a plethora of talents upfront, Mohun Bagan scored 24 goals last season in the group stages, with only the bottom three clubs scoring fewer. The Mariners consistently faced a challenge with their overreliance on Dimitri Petratos, who contributed to over 45 percent of their goal tally.

Thapa has netted only 13 goals in Chennaiyin FC colors, but it is primarily due to his role as a deeper or box-to-box midfielder over the years. However, he has displayed his ability in playing as an attacking midfielder on multiple occasions.

With the addition of two strikers in Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku, Thapa could be the player to make late runs into the penalty box and contribute to Mohun Bagan's goal-scoring exploits from midfield.

While Ferrando is primarily expected to play Thapa in a deeper role, it will not be a surprise to see his influence in the final third, especially in games where the opponents sit back and invite pressure.

