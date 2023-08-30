As we reach the final stages of the 2023 Durand Cup, the spotlight falls on two formidable teams poised to contend for a spot in the final against East Bengal FC.

Both FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have bolstered their squads significantly this summer, and this early season clash is highly anticipated considering the stakes involved.

The Gaurs have drifted away from their laurels, as they have veered towards acquiring experienced players in the transfer market rather than solely focusing on nurturing young talents with immense potential.

However, this shift has already yielded remarkable results, evident in FC Goa's performances in the Durand Cup. Adding to the intrigue, the upcoming semi-final will witness the return of Manolo Marquez to the touchline as the FC Goa manager after a suspension.

While Mohun Bagan hold the favorites tag, FC Goa will look to disrupt expectations. On paper, the player matchups appear evenly balanced, prompting the question: where can FC Goa exploit the in-form Mohun Bagan Super Giant?

In light of this, let's delve into three ways through which Marquez's men could potentially capitalize on Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s weakness.

#1 Utilizing Noah Sadaoui

Noah Sadaoui has seamlessly carried forward his momentum from the previous season. The Moroccan winger, who notched nine goals in the last season, already has an impressive tally of five goals in the Durand Cup.

However, it's not solely his goal-scoring ability that will hold significance against Mohun Bagan. Sadaoui starts from the left flank and this remains an area the Gaurs can capitalize on in the semi-finals.

Juan Ferrando has started Manvir Singh at right-back in the last couple of games, and although Asish Rai could get the nod, the right side remains an area that teams have targeted in the past.

Mohun Bagan’s right-back usually tends to join the attack, so there will be plenty of space for Noah Sadaoui to get behind the defense and potentially drag a center-back out of position.

In this pivotal clash, FC Goa will pin their hopes on their talisman to deliver a noteworthy performance to get them over the line.

#2 Creating midfield overload

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are certainly spoilt for options in midfield, yet the departure of Carl McHugh has undoubtedly created a noticeable void.

While Anirudh Thapa has been a consistent starter under Ferrando, midfield rotations involving Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, and Sahal Abdul Samad have been evident.

Ferrando has preferred Sahal and Boumous over Martins in the starting lineup over the past two matches, which can leave gaps for FC Goa to exploit. While those two players are excellent in terms of going forward, their defensive attributes are not as pronounced.

Consequently, there is a possibility of Thapa finding himself somewhat isolated in the midfield when FC Goa hit them on the break.

With dynamic players like Brandon Fernandes, McHugh, and Raynier Fernandes at their disposal, the Guars have the potential to hurt their opponents by creating overloads in midfield.

#3 Cut-backs into the penalty area

In Maqruez’s first four games, FC Goa have looked to cross the ball into the box a lot more compared to last season. It is certainly not surprising as Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad FC also relied on crosses to create chances regularly.

However, the upcoming encounter with Mohun Bagan necessitates a slight adjustment in where they deliver the crosses. Upon receiving possession in the wide regions, whether by Sadaoui or Udanta Singh, the Gaurs could potentially exploit the opportunity to execute well-timed cut-backs to the edge of the penalty area.

This is because of the robust box-defending ability of Anwar Ali and Hector Yuste, alongside Mohun Bagan's vulnerability in terms of defensive midfield coverage.

The likes of Brandon Fernandes, McHugh, and Victor Rodriguez are excellent ball-strikers, and as a result, this approach holds promise as a means to capitalize on their weaknesses.

Moreover, Martinez’s presence in the box can create a situation where late runners from midfield might pose problems for Mohun Bagan’s defense.