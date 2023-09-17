3 Winners and Losers of the 2023 ISL summer transfer window

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the Indian Super League is set to begin on September 21. Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC will lock horns in the opening encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

There are 12 teams this time around, with I-League winners Punjab FC becoming the first team to be promoted to the ISL. With the transfer window closing on September 1, nearly all clubs have concluded their player acquisitions, resulting in well-rounded squads and the promise of exciting contests ahead.

Notably, this season will witness some new players and the return of familiar faces to the spotlight. This includes high-profile appointments of head coaches Sergio Lobera, Owen Coyle, and Carles Cuadrat, who have taken charge of Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC, and East Bengal FC, respectively.

Moreover, the summer window has seen marquee player transfers, adding an extra layer of anticipation to what is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling seasons.

As the Indian football season kicks off, let's delve into the three teams that enjoyed successful transfers and the teams who potentially failed to recruit the players they wanted.

Winners

#1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant

There's very little debate about who won this season’s transfer window. As the reigning ISL champions, Mohun Bagan SG have significantly improved their squad with huge signings for the upcoming campaign.

The Mariners wasted no time in securing the signatures of three of Indian football's biggest talents: Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Anwar Ali.

They've also added Australian international Jason Cummings, who recently represented his nation in the FIFA World Cup, alongside key additions like Armando Sadiku and Hector Yuste. This is on top of retaining star players such as Hugo Boumous and last season's Golden Boot winner, Dimitri Petratos.

It's hardly a surprise that Mohun Bagan SG are the frontrunners to defend their ISL title, but they will also have an eye on improving their consistency in the league stage.

#2 FC Goa

FC Goa significantly drifted away from their usual approach in the transfer market, opting to bring in experienced stalwarts instead of focusing on buying young players and developing them. Additionally, the Gaurs have also secured the services of Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez.

In a complete overhaul of their squad, FC Goa brought in Sandesh Jhingan and Udanta Singh, as well as the highly-regarded Odei Onaindia. The latter has been one of ISL's best defenders in recent seasons.

Their midfield also got a significant boost with the addition of Indian internationals Rowllin Borges and Raynier Fernandes. Along with them, Victor Rodriguez from Odisha FC and two-time ISL champion Carl McHugh have also come on board.

Adding experienced foreign talents like Spanish striker Carlos Martinez and Australian midfielder Paulo Retre further bolsters their squad. Consequently, FC Goa are poised to challenge for the ultimate crown this season and could very well make a triumphant return to the summit.

#3 Odisha FC

Odisha FC are another team building on the foundation of a successful season and have bolstered their squad for the upcoming campaign. The acquisition of Sergio Lobera certainly provides a strong base for their ambitions.

Notable signings include Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh from Mumbai City FC, who thrived under Lobera's tutelage in that team. In attack, they've added firepower with the signing of Roy Krishna, the fourth-highest scorer in ISL history.

Furthermore, Odisha FC has brought in several experienced ISL players like Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lenny Rodrigues, Laldinliana Renthlei, and Puitea. This improves the team's depth and competitiveness.

While competing against Mumbai City, Mohun Bagan, and FC Goa may be a step too far, Odisha FC are expected to mount a strong challenge. At the very least, they can secure a top-four finish this season.

Losers

#1 Jamshedpur FC

Things have not gone Jamshedpur FC’s way ever since Owen Coyle left the club after winning the ISL Shield against all odds. They grappled with the departure of key players and have struggled to adequately replace them.

After a poor season, head coach Aidy Boothroyd has stepped down from his role, with Scott Cooper taking the helm. But the impact of not replacing several key players remains uncertain, which could potentially affect their performance this season.

The Red Miners bid farewell to notable talents like Boris Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, and Ishan Pandita. This is alongside crucial overseas players including Jay Emmanuel Thomas, Eli Sabia, and Rafael Crivellaro.

Their new signings, including Alen Stevanovic, Rei Tachikawa, and Jeremy Monzorro, could turn out to be hit-or-miss signings considering their experience.

Moreover, the unfortunate loss of Petar Sliskovic to a long-term injury further complicates matters. As it stands, Jamshedpur FC’s outlook appears unfavorable, and they are certainly not the favorites to finish in the top six.

#2 Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC are not the team one would expect here, but the club has encountered difficulties in the transfer market.

They are the only team yet to fulfil their foreign player quota, with only five overseas additions so far. The departure of all their foreign players from last season, including the standout Nasser El Khayati, has left a notable void.

Additionally, their captain, Anirudh Thapa, departed for Mohun Bagan SG this season, and finding a suitable replacement of his calibre has proven challenging.

While the acquisitions of Jordan Murray, Connor Shields, Rafael Crivellaro, and Cristian Battocchio bolster their attack, the defensive line appears considerably weakened.

There are certainly rumors of adding overseas center-backs. But with the ISL starting soon, the timing is less than ideal, raising doubts over their performances.

#3 Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC have endured a difficult transfer window, particularly in terms of departures. They lost their influential coach, Manolo Marquez, who played a pivotal role in developing their young core and helped them clinch their first title in 2022.

The club then faced financial constraints and a transfer ban, leading to the departure of key players such as Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Halicharan Narzary, and Rohit Danu. Additionally, they bid farewell to Javier Siverio and Borja Herrera, which significantly weakened their squad.

They did acquire overseas players like Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen, Australian international Joe Knowles, and Costa Rican striker Jonathan Moya. However, Hyderabad FC's depth and quality did not see substantial improvements.

As a result, despite the success of the past two seasons, Hyderabad FC are widely expected to finish outside the top six due to their poor transfer window.