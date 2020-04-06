4 Upcoming Indian origin footballers you would not have heard about

From Tottenham Hotspur to Eintracht Frankfurt, these young Indian origin footballers are playing at the highest level.

We will look at four upcoming Indian origin players you would not have heard of before.

A few Indian origin footballers have been making waves in the footballing landscape across the globe

Even after six seasons of the ISL and numerous years of the I-League, Indian football has failed to build a reputable brand, even in the Asian continent. The nation's performance at the international stage is yet to blossom and they have failed to establish themselves as a prominent figure in the region.

India's lack of progress meant that players with the requisite potential couldn't showcase their talents on overseas shores. The few offers that came in from abroad finished without the adequate playing time for the footballers or as unsuccessful trials altogether.

At the same time, foreign players with Indian origin have fared well in different parts of the world. From the Premier League to the Bundesliga, there has been a presence of the nation, albeit indirectly.

While Michael Chopra, with Indian roots, attracted a lot of attention in England a few years ago, Danny Batth is a respected figure at Stoke City, even today. Elsewhere, Sarpreet Singh became the first player of Indian descent to play in the Bundesliga when he did so for Bayen Munich, a few months ago.

However, the list of players serving abroad is not limited to the few who grabbed headlines. Several unheralded players with Indian roots have also enjoyed great times in foreign leagues.

Here, we will look at four upcoming Indian origin players you might not have heard of before.

#4 Harpreet Ghotra - Frankfurt U17

Harpreet Ghotra

If one thought Sarpreet Singh was the only player of Indian descent to play for a German club, one was proved wrong. Harpreet Ghotra, an Indian origin player, born in Germany, plays for Frankfurt's U-17 side in the U-17 Bundesliga.

Harpreet is a midfielder who operates primarily before the defence as the defensive pivot. He has played 1055 minutes in 19 matches this season and has also popped up with one assist.

The teenager was earlier part of the club's academy and got promoted to the U-17 side before the start of the current season. Though the 17-year-old will not be eligible for his current side at a similar time next year, the club would be moving Harpreet to the U-19 category.

If the midfielder can impress through the different age groups, it wouldn't be surprising to see another boy of Indian origin make his Bundesliga debut in a couple of years' time.

#3 Nicholas Prasad - Bischofswerda FV

Nicholas Prasad

Nicholas Prasad is a centre-back plying his trade for German club Bischofswerda FV. The player was born in Canada and plays for Fiji at the international level, alongside ATK striker Roy Krishna.

The 24-year-old was part of Canadian academies Whalley SC and Surrey United before making his U-23 debut for the Vancouver Whitecaps. He then moved to American club Seattle Redhawks, where he played 61 matches across four seasons.

Nicholas had short stints with SpVgg Bayreuth in Germany and FC Tulsa in America in 2018 and 2019. Subsequently, the defender joined present club Bischofswerda during the winter transfer window of the 2019/20 season.

Though he has had an unsettling club career, Nicholas Prasad made his international debut for Fiji in March 2019 and has earned eleven caps for his nation. He is a towering presence at the back and has become a valuable asset in defence, especially considering he is more than 6ft tall.

Having said that though, he would be hoping for a better club stint with his current team after numerous short term contracts previously.

