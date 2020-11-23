5 most expensive signings in ISL history

The Indian Super League (ISL) announced its arrival on the global football stage in 2014 in a glamorous fashion. The tournament promised to make India an exciting footballing destination in the world.

While the league featured many Indian players from across the country, many foreign internationals, who are legends of the game, were also signed by the ISL teams. These players, who were known as marquee signings, were signed for huge amounts of money and were very popular during the initial stages of the tournament.

On that note, we look at the five most expensive signings in ISL history.

#5 David Trezeguet

At 37 years of age, David Trezeguet signed for FC Pune City in the first edition of ISL for approximately 4.5 crore rupees. Trezeguet previously won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and two Serie A titles with Juventus. He was also named in Juventus all-time playing XI in 2017.

The French international played 9 matches and scored 2 goals for his side as the Stallions finished sixth in the points table. Like most of the marquee players, his ISL stint turned out to be the last of his playing career.

#4 Elano Blumer

Despite being a midfielder, Elano Blumer won the Golden Boot in the inaugural season of ISL, scoring 8 goals in 11 matches. The Brazilian playmaker was deadly with his free-kicks outside the box as he helped Chennaiyin FC reach the semi-finals in the first year of the tournament.

Elano was retained by the Marina Machans for the 2015 season for approximately 4.8 crores. Although he scored only 4 goals, Chennaiyin FC went on to win that edition of the ISL against FC Goa.