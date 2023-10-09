5 things we learned from the 3rd week of the ISL 2023-24 season 

The third matchday of the 2023-24 Indian Super League season delivered a whirlwind of action, featuring world-class goals and thrilling last-minute winners that certainly kept the supporters on the edge of their seats.

It all began with Bengaluru FC’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over an in-form East Bengal FC on Wednesday, followed by Jamshedpur FC’s first win of the season against Hyderabad FC. On Friday, Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC treated fans to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The weekend’s doubleheader commenced with a clash between FC Goa and Odisha FC, where the former secured a dramatic 3-2 win with a stoppage-time winner. The second match saw Mohun Bagan SG securing a convincing win over a struggling Chennaiyin FC.

On Sunday, Mumbai City FC overcame Kerala Blasters FC by 2-1, but it was a game that was marred by drama and some ugly scenes towards the end, resulting in red cards for Milos Drincic of Kerala Blasters and Yoell Van Nieff of Mumbai City.

On that note, let’s explore the five key takeaways from the third week of the 2023-24 ISL season.

#1 A week of wonder goals

Some truly remarkable goals graced the ISL games this week. It started with East Bengal’s Naorem Mahesh Singh wriggling past two Bengaluru FC players on the counter-attack before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

However, in the same game, Bengaluru’s Javi Hernandez scored an overhead kick goal from the edge of the penalty box, and in the context of the game and Bengaluru FC's season, it was certainly the pick of the bunch.

Parthib Gogoi has showcased his extraordinary ball-striking ability, replicating a similar feat from a similar distance by remarkably bending the ball into the net against Punjab FC.

The emergence of talented Indian youngsters has been a bright spot this season, with FC Goa’s Jay Gupta being one of them. He also scored a stunning goal in the 96th minute to snatch all three points for his side. The left-back’s technique to receive the ball on the turn and strike it with power and precision was particularly note-worthy.

Adding to the spectacle were two sensational free-kicks. Jamshedpur FC’s Rei Tachikawa delivered a crucial one, helping his team to secure their first victory. The magician himself, Rafael Crivellaro, conjured up a magnificent free-kick for Chennaiyin FC, although his team suffered a defeat.

#2 Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC start strong at home

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced challenges at the start of this season, both yet to secure a victory, with the former even failing to earn a single point. However, the two teams leaned on their home advantage and delivered impressive performances in their first game in front of their supporters.

Bengaluru FC found themselves trailing early in the match but quickly bounced back, with Sunil Chhetri notching the equalizer, followed by Javi Hernandez’s second-half strike that helped them secure three points.

In terms of performance, Simon Grayson will find satisfaction in his team’s improved attacking display and their ability to limit East Bengal’s formidable attack to some extent.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC continued to show defensive solidity, as they effectively restricted Hyderabad FC and relied on Tachikawa’s brilliance to secure the victory.

Although it may not have been their most dominant performance, head coach Scott Cooper can take delight in his team’s defense and their overall performances so far in the season.

#3 FC Goa and Odisha FC deliver a classic

FC Goa and Odisha FC both made substantial investments to improve their squads, alongside recruiting experienced managers who have previously tasted success in the ISL.

Consequently, expectations were set quite high for both teams. This early-season showdown not only met but exceeded the anticipation, shedding light on the strengths and weaknesses of both sides.

While FC Goa clearly dominated in terms of chance creation, Odisha FC showcased clinical finishing, with a surprising brace from Mourtada Fall. The match unfolded as a thrilling end-to-end spectacle and was fittingly decided by a stunning Jay Gupta goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, which helped FC Goa secure all three points.

The Juggernauts’ head coach Sergio Lobera appears to be still finding the right balance, while Manolo Marquez will be impressed with his team’s attacking display, following a lackluster performance in their opening match against Punjab FC.

#4 Chennaiyin FC in all sorts of trouble

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC are currently facing a difficult time. Following two consecutive away defeats to Odisha FC and NorthEast United, during which they failed to score a single goal, their game against league leaders Mohun Bagan SG proved to be a crucial one.

However, the Mariners displayed dominance and capitalized on Chennaiyin FC’s early missed opportunities, ultimately securing a 3-1 victory. Despite a remarkable free-kick from Criverllaro and improved defensive performance, there are evident gaps within the team, with head coach Owen Coyle struggling to find his best starting lineup.

With three games played and three defeats recorded, the Marina Machans find themselves at the bottom of the table with a goal difference of -7. They must quickly identify solutions, especially with two crucial matches against fellow strugglers Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC looming on the horizon.

#5 Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG continue to find a way to win

The top contenders and the winning machines in the ISL, Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC continued to assert their dominance. Starting with Mohun Bagan SG, Juan Ferrando’s men delivered an exceptional away performance against Chennaiyin FC.

Sahal Abdul Samad, in particular, stole the spotlight with his exceptional ability, as he consistently danced past Chennaiyin FC’s defenders and contributed two assists. Mohun Bagan SG were clinical, had a ruthless edge, and were in complete control in Chennai, as they extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC suffered a significant setback in the AFC Champions League against Navbahor in the mid-week. However, their domestic form remained unscathed as they managed a 2-1 victory against an in-form Kerala Blasters FC side.

While not performing at their absolute best, their quality ultimately secured all three points, as Mumbai City capitalized on the Blasters’ mistakes. The Islanders currently hold the second spot in the table with seven points from three games.