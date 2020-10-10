7 youngsters promoted to Kerala Blasters first-team squad

In the last few years, Kerala Blasters have become one of the few clubs that have strived to develop youth in Indian football. This time around, they have promoted seven youngsters to their first-team squad ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.

Muheet Shabir, Gotimayum Muktasana, Ayush Adhikari, Nongdamba Naorem, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Kenstar Kharshong, and Naorem Mahesh are the players who have been handed first-team opportunities for the upcoming season.

Mohammed Rafik, the Director of Football for Kerala Blasters, said:

“As a club, we (Kerala Blasters) are very proud of our Youth setup. Nurturing future stars, who will go on to bring numerous laurels to the country and not just to the club has always been the focus of KBFC. We are determined to provide talented quality youngsters a platform to showcase their skills to the Indian Footballing Community. Of 6 ISL seasons, Kerala Blasters has been successful in achieving 3 ISL Emerging talents."

"This is proof of the commitment the club has towards the growth and development of Indian football. I wish them all our boys the very best, to make use of this great opportunity, fight for their rightful place, and show that they are ready to play at the top level when.”

Kerala Blasters: Giving youth a chance

Youngster Rahul KP recently signed a new contract that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2024 season. While it is a dream come true for the 21-year-old, it underlines the fact that Kerala Blasters are, indeed, a side that put a lot of emphasis on the youth.

Kerala Blasters will be looking to turn their fortunes around after the previous season where they managed just four wins in 18 matches played. With the likes of Gary Hooper and Vicente Gomez joining the side, the intent is well and truly clear.