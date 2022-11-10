A late winner from Subhasish Bose steers ATK Mohun Bagan to their third victory of the ISL campaign.

ATK Mohun Bagan beat NorthEast United FC2-1 after going toe-to-toe in what proved to be an exhilirating game at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday, November 10.

Aaron Evans equalized the score later in the second half after Liston Colaco broke the deadlock in the 35st minute. However, Subhasish Bose's header a minute before stoppage time steered ATK Mohun Bagan to three crucial points.

Colaco thundered the ball into the far corner after breaking through on a counter-attack in the 35th minute. The visitors' chance to equalize the score instantly went begging as Parthib Gogoi's shot was tipped on to the woodwork by Vishal Kaith.

It was followed by chance after chance in the second half until Evans drew level through a well-worked corner. Jon Gaztanaga's deft flick from Jithin's corner found Evans at the far post. The defender used his heading prowess to full effect to send shockwaves to the hosts.

However, the parity did not last long when Subhasish Bose's header found the back of the net in the 89th minute. The defender made a smart run behind Mashoor Shereef to steer ATK Mohun Bagan to their third victory of the 2022-23 Indian Super League season.

3) Poor set-piece defending from NorthEast United cost them an important point

The game was far from over when the Highlanders exploited Juan Ferrando's side from a corner. The hosts kept on piling the pressure on NorthEast United, who eventually buckled after conceding three corners on the trot in the 89th minute.

Poor marking helped Joni Kauko divert the ball on target only for Mirshad Michu to showcase his shot-stopping ability. It was followed by another untaken chance from ATK Mohun Bagan. However, the hosts were third time lucky when Dimitrios Petratos' exquisite delivery found unmarked Subhasish Bose inside the penalty box. Marco Balbul's side must work on set-piece defending to avoid unnecessary leakage of goals.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan's attackers were on song

Although the Kolkata-based outfit scored only twice throughout the game, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, and Dimitrios Petratos terrorized their opposing backline with their relentless runs. Colalco's well-taken goal was not only the main point, but Boumous' ball-carrying ability and Petratos' vision to assist the final goal proved to be decisive.

The trio have five goals and nine assists between them this campaign. Manvir has also shown flashes of brilliance to form a formidable front four. Juan Ferrando will be hoping to keep the goals coming for ATK Mohun Bagan.

#1 NorthEast United's horrendous form continues

NorthEast United will be disappointed after ending up on the wrong side for the sixth consecutive game. It is shocking to witness them suffer to this level even though they were not considered to be title or playoff contenders. Six defeats from six games places them rock-bottom of the table.

Although the lack of quality was telling, some of the players were underperforming. They have scored the least number of goals and conceded the most this campaign. Marco Balbul will be hoping for a change of fortunes in their forthcoming fixture against Mumbai City FC.

