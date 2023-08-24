A look at 5 best players in Al Hilal SFC ahead of their AFC Champions League 2023-24 clash against Mumbai City FC

Stirring up the Indian football fraternity, Mumbai City FC were drawn alongside Neymar Jr.'s new club Al Hilal SFC in Group D of the AFC Champions League on Thursday, August 24.

This would mean that fans would get to see the stacked-up Saudi Pro League club in action at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

But it's not just the Brazilian winger whose exquisite skills will be on display in India. So here are the best players from Al Hilal SFC who could travel to India for the clash against Islanders in the marquee continental competition:

#5 Malcom (Right-winger)

The Brazilian right-winger made the headlines following his dramatic transfer saga in 2018 when he ditched AS Roma in the final minutes to join FC Barcelona. Although Malcom's spell with the Blaugrana was hindered by underwhelming performances and recurring injuries, his pedigree was never in question.

A season later, he joined Russian heavyweights Zenit Saint Petersburg where the tricky customer rediscovered his form. He went on to make 109 appearances for the Zeniters, scoring 42 goals and assisting 24 times. Malcom ended his time with the Russian club in 2023, not before finishing as the top scorer of the league in the 2022-23 season with 23 goals.

Since his move to Al Hilal, the 26-year-old has continued to get on the scoresheet on a regular basis and will be eager to continue the upward trajectory.

#4 Ruben Neves (Midfielder)

Since he became the youngest player to score in the Portuguese first division at the tender age of 17, Ruben Neves has gone from strength to strength. The FC Porto starlet became the youngest player from his country to play in the UEFA Champions League soon after and even captained his club at the age of 18 in the marquee competition.

His meteoric rise was being steadily monitored by heavyweight clubs across the globe but Wolves, then playing in the EFL Championship, managed to rope in the midfielder in the summer of 2017. Since then, the 26-year-old has gone on to make 253 appearances for the club, even leading them into the Premier League.

Neves was one of the most sought-after midfield assets in the ongoing transfer window, with even Manchester United interested in his services.

But Neves decided to move to the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal and will now face Mumbai City FC in the ACL.

#3 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Midfielder)

Quite like Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is another world-class midfield talent who has been chased by multiple clubs over the years. The bullish midfielder came through the youth academy of the Serbian club Vojvodina before moving to KRC Genk.

However, Milinkovic-Savic announced his arrival at the international level with his spell in the Serie A with Lazio. With the Rome-based outfit, the Serbian international made 341 appearances, registering 69 goals and 59 assists. Throughout his tenure with the club, he developed into one of the best midfielders in the world.

In the summer of this year, Milinkovic-Savic was brought on by Al Hilal and the club will be hoping for him to stay true to his pedigree.

#2 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Striker)

For anyone who followed the English Premier League (EPL) closely last season, there was staggering evidence that Aleksandar Mitrovic was the talisman for Fulham. The newly-promoted club finished 10th in the league, thanks to his 14 goals.

Mitrovic has been around the Premier League for a while, making 129 appearances, and tucking home 38 goals during the period. With his stout framework, the 28-year-old striker has showcased his quality across multiple top-tier competitions. He also finished as the top-scorer in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23.

#1 Neymar Jr. (Winger)

For close to a decade, Neymar Jr. has been considered the third-greatest footballer on the planet, behind the two extraterrestrial talents - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since breaking out as a starlet in Santos FC, everyone who ever laid eye on the youngster, knew he was something magical. Soon after, FC Barcelona came hunting for his signature, and in 2013, they ultimately managed to secure his mercurial talents.

Having accumulated the vicious trio of Luis Suarez, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi, Barca dominated European club football for a while, most noticeably winning the treble in the 2014-15 season. The Brazilian talisman was at the top of his game at the time, consistently being pitted against the likes of Ronaldo and Messi in the debates for the 'Best in the world'.

However, when the Blaugrana were still basking in the glory of their European sojourn, Neymar gave his agreement to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a shock transfer in the summer of 2017. Barcelona received a world-record transfer fee in return but in the long run, it didn't pan out to be a profitable choice for any sides involved in the deal.

Marred by frequent injuries, Neymar hasn't been able to live up to the expectations of being the talisman for the French club or lead them to European success. The arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi on a brief spell often overshadowed the Brazilian's presence at PSG.

At Al Hilal, Neymar will be hoping to stay injury-free and have a positive impact in what's a steadily growing football league. Meanwhile, for the Mumbai City FC defenders, it will be an absolute nightmare and at the same time privilege to cross paths with one of the all-time greats.