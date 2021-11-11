ISL 2021-22: Who are ATKMB's foreign players?

In the previous edition of the ISL, ATKMB knocked on the doors of glory and came back unanswered. On both occasions, they fell short of Mumbai City, who were then led by Sergio Lobera.

Tactically, ATKMB was pretty sound at the back. Tiri partnered Sandesh Jhingan and Pritam Kotal in a three-man backline ahead of Arindam Bhattacharya in goal. They only had the occasional dip in communication and concentration.

The key issues that Antonio Lopez Habas's side faced were in possession. Other than the men upfront, the team displayed performances which were defensive to say the least.

Much of the hard work upfront was on the shoulders of Roy Krishna, who was in fact lethal on most occasions. Hence, to turn the tables in his favor, head coach Antonio Lopez Habas made some changes to his side for the ISL 2021-22. It will bolster their chances at regaining his glory days.

Sportskeeda takes a look at ATKMB's foreign contingent ahead of the upcoming edition of the ISL 2021-22.

1.Hugo Boumous

Hailing from Rennes, France, Hugo Boumous was an absolute cracker for the Islanders in ISL 2020-21. Scoring 3 and setting up 7 for his team mates, Hugo was indeed a creative genius upfront for Sergio Lobero's side.

His movement off the ball into pockets of space made it difficult for opposition players to mark him. For starters, many SC East Bengal fans may have to go through a nail-biting experience during the derby after witnessing his performances against their side in the last edition.

2.Joni Kauko

Probably one of the most high profile signings in the ISL 2021-22, Joni Kauko is the Finnish international who featured for Finland in the by-gone Euro 2020. He is a box-to-box midfielder. Standing at nearly 6 feet 2 inches, Joni is expected to add more lethality to Habas's plans.

He has scored 6 goals and assisted twice in his last season with Esbjerg in the Danish 1st Division league. Hence, this midfield powerhouse will be seen as dynamo-ing on both ends of the football pitch for ATKMB.

3.Jose Luis Espinosa Arroya ( Tiri)

After joining ATK Mohun Bagan last season to partner Pritam Kotal and Sandesh Jhingan in defense, Tiri will be seen continuing his trade with the Mariners. Bagging 2 assists in the last edition, Tiri was a key player at the heart of ATKMB's defense.

Despite sinking his boat on an occasion or two, he still has his gaffer's faith and will be expected to call the shots from the backline. One of Tiri's key skills would be his ability to play from the back. It will allow ATKMB to break the opposition's defensive lines in their attacking phase.

4. David Williams

Having entered the Indian football scene, David Williams made a name for himself alongside Roy Krishna. He netted 7 times for ATKMB while assisting for another 5. Opposition defenders really went through nightmares facing the duo. But going ahead, the season seemed somewhat colder for the Australian forward.

Although he scored 6 goals and assisted twice, he was mostly lost underneath Krishna's brilliance.The gaffer instilled his faith in the forward and David has managed to keep his place in the ATKMB line-up.

5. Carl McHugh

A warhorse for ATKMB in the center of the park, Carl McHugh does everything he needs to bag 3 points every game. He is someone who does not necessarily get the spotlight but is responsible for all the dirty work that his side requires.

The numbers speak a great deal for him. With a passing accuracy of 68.05%, Carl also goes in shin-to-shin against his opponents to keep them at bay. His defensive numbers are also good. With 32 interceptions, 39 clearances and 42 blocks, he surely looks like someone living his reputation.

6. Roy Krishna

Call him a tank, a cannon or Thor's hammer itself, Roy Krishna is an absolute war-machine for the green and maroon army. Bagging 15 goals and 6 assists, Roy looks miles ahead of his teammates.

He is surely the "007" for ATKMB. His lethality upfront keeps him at the top of the charts for all good reasons. With electrifying pace, body strength and a smell for the net, Roy Krishna keeps his fans on the edge from the word go.

The line-up of ATKMB with their foreign contingency looks delightful to say the least. The season ahead will ensure how much they are up against the hurdles posed by the rest.

