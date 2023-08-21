A look at Dhaka Abahani - Mohun Bagan Super Giant's AFC Cup 2023-24 playoff opponents 

Following a victory in the AFC Cup preliminary round, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to play the decisive playoff round against Dhaka Abahani on Tuesday, August 22. The game will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Mariners secured a 3-1 victory against Nepalese side Machhindra FC to cement a spot in the playoff round. An unlikely brace from Anwar Ali and a goal from Jason Cummings sealed a crucial win for the Kolkata giants.

Nevertheless, the upcoming challenge promises to be more demanding as they square off against a familiar adversary. It is a repeat of last season’s AFC Cup preliminary round, where Juan Ferrando’s Mohun Bagan powered past the Dhaka side 3-1 courtesy of a David Williams hat-trick.

Since then, both teams have undergone changes. Dhaka Abahani secured a second-place finish in the Bangladesh Premier League, which propelled them into the preliminary rounds of the AFC Cup.

Despite a commendable season, Abahani finished 15 points adrift from eventual champions Bashundhura Kings - an outcome less desirable for them. However, they now boast a solid squad and will be determined to challenge the Mariners for a spot in the AFC Cup group stage.

Abahani Dhaka narrowly edged past Maldivian outfit Club Eagles with a 2-1 victory in the preliminary round. Nonetheless, a marked improvement in their performance will be needed if they aspire to secure a place in the group stages for the first time since 2019.

Dhaka Abahani – recent form, key players, and style of play

Dhaka Abahani are certainly one of the most successful sides in Bangladesh and became the first team to reach the knockout stages of a continental competition back in 2019.

However, they have largely been struggling to get to the top since their title victory back in 2018. Their path to prominence faces new obstacles, including their rivalry with Mohammedan SC and the ascendance of Bashundhara Kings, who have clinched the last four league titles.

Yet, Dhaka Abahani have stability and consistency under the guidance of their head coach Mario Lemos, who has steered the team since 2018. Their recent form has been admirable, winning three of their last five games, with their last defeat coming against title rivals Bashundhara Kings back in July.

In terms of style of play, Lemos has instilled an attacking approach, but he is also known for his ability to adapt to opponents. He will set up his side to stay compact against a star-studded Mohun Bagan side and look to hit them on the counter-attack, similar to what East Bengal FC did recently in the Durand Cup.

Dhaka Abahani's squad boasts quality players, including Cornelius Stewart, who found the net against Club Eagles in the preliminary round. Additionally, winger Mohammed Foysal Fahim stands out for his pace and is capable of unsettling Mohun Bagan's defence.

Mohun Bagan have won two of their three games against Dhaka Abahani, but they will face a tougher test this time around considering the stakes at hand. It will certainly be an intriguing watch in front of a packed crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.