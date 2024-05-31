A look into Eesh Khera: A fresh name aiming to revolutionize Indian football through engaging content

Indian football is certainly on the rise, but there is still much work to be done in terms of raising awareness about the game in the country. A key factor in increasing this awareness is the growing presence of content creators on social media and YouTube, with the name Eesh Khera emerging as one of the standout figures in this space.

Khera is an Indian football content creator with an undeniable passion for his work. He promotes European football and also supports and advocates for football in India.

A quick glance at his videos suggests his substantial impact. With over 24,000 followers on Instagram, Khera’s content focuses on the happenings in Indian football and the ISL. However, his primary objective is to raise awareness about the sport in the country and bridge the gap between the audience and the football world.

What truly sets him apart is his fun and engaging approach to content creation, as his work aims to inspire young kids to develop an interest in football. Professionally, he has collaborated with the Indian Super League (ISL), La Liga, and the Reliance Foundation Young Champs as well.

Eesh Khera’s meet-ups and interactions with the audiences have often paid dividends with feedbacks such as, “I started watching football because of you,” serving as a testament to his positive influence.

In addition to his focus on Indian football, Khera is an ardent supporter of Manchester United and Real Madrid, while he frequently creates videos that promote European football as well.

Exploring Eesh Khera’s noteworthy content about Indian football

A few months earlier, Khera made a heartwarming gesture by leading a surprise visit to government school children, challenging them with a crossbar football game and gifting them footballs afterward. He plans to continue such initiatives to contribute to the community across the country.

The Asian Games 2023 marked a pivotal moment in Indian football history, as it showed the power of supporters’ voices. Initially, both the men’s and women’s teams were excluded from the competition due to their rankings being below the top eight in Asia’s coefficient standings.

Supporters launched widespread protests on social media, with Eesh Khera at the heart of it by posting extensively on his social media handle and raising awareness among Indian football fans. These efforts ultimately paid off when the Sports Ministry allowed both teams to participate in China, which provided the team with valuable experience in the competition.

Eesh Khera has also engaged with numerous ISL players and attended several league games while sharing his experiences from the stands to promote ISL and Indian football. Notably, he has interacted with Indian national team stars, including Apuia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Akash Mishra, and the skipper Sunil Chhetri himself.

Additionally, Khera’s ‘Supporting Indian Football’ series on social media last year was a major success. In this series, he encouraged viewers to show support by commenting on Indian players’ social media accounts. His video on Anirudh Thapa was particularly popular, resulting in a significant increase in support for the midfielder.

Eesh Khera also promotes youth tournaments in the country that often receive little coverage. He has posted about various trials across India for junior levels and recently attended the Reliance Foundation Development League finals in Mumbai as well. Furthermore, he promoted the Indian Futsal Team, which made its debut against Bahrain in August 2023.