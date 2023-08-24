A look at Mumbai City FC's AFC Champions League group stage opponents, featuring Neymar's Al-Hilal SFC

The AFC Champions League group stage unfolded at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, August 24. Mumbai City FC are placed in Group D and are set to face Al-Hilal SFC, FC Nassaji Mazandaran, and Navbahor.

Al Hilal SFC are undoubtedly the favorites to finish on top of the group, thanks to their unparalleled achievements in the competition. Additionally, players including Neymar, Aleksander Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Malcom, and Ruben Neves will be playing India.

Neymar's immense popularity in India adds an extra layer of excitement for Indian football fans, and his arrival could be huge for Indian football.

This also marks Mumbai City's second consecutive appearance in the tournament. Notably, they became the first Indian club to secure a victory in the AFC Champions League when they defeated Iraqi Air Force Club in the group stages last season. However, they ultimately did not make it to the knockout stages despite finishing second.

In this upcoming edition of the competition, Mumbai City will play their home games at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

It will certainly be a difficult challenge, but the Islanders emerge favorites to finish second in the group. And on that note, let’s take a brief look at Mumbai City FC’s group-stage opponents in the AFC Champions League

#1 Al-Hilal SFC

Al-Hilal SFC stand as an Asian powerhouse with four titles and five instances as runner-up in the AFC Champions League. They have won the most number of Champions League and further bolstered their squad this season.

The aforementioned players are set to make their presence felt in Pune, presenting a formidable challenge for the Islanders. While Indian supporters might relish the opportunity of witnessing these football icons, Mumbai City's defenders could find themselves grappling with Al-Hilal’s talent.

In addition to these players, Al-Hilal also boasts the likes of Al Dawsari and Al Shehri – the two players who scored for Saudi Arabia against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recent history sees Al-Hilal claiming the Champions League crown in 2021, and they clinched the runner-up position last season, with Urawa Red Diamonds securing the victory. They were also the Saudi Pro League champions in 2022 and won the 2022-23 Kings Cup to secure their place in the AFC Champions League.

#2 FC Nassaji Mazandaran

In comparison to the seasoned presence of Al-Hilal, FC Nassaji Mazandaran are relatively new to the continental competition. This marks the Iranian club's first appearance in the AFC Champions League, earned by their triumph in the Hazfi Cup in 2022 – a victory that secured the club’s first silverware.

Having been established in 1959, Nassaji is one of the oldest football clubs in Iran and has an extensive fan base in the nation.

Nevertheless, their ascent to Iran's top-tier division only materialized in 2018, with their highest league finish at ninth place during the 2019-20 season. The previous season was important for establishing stability, as they finished 12th in the league.

Their only foreign player is striker Alaa Abbas, who signed from Al-Zawraa SC this season. Mumbai City FC will walk into this game as favorites and will be expected to win considering their quality.

#3 PFC Navbahor Namangan

Uzbekistan club Navbahor qualified for the AFC Champions League after defeating Qatari side Al-Wakrah in the playoff round. Their prior participation in the competition dates back around two decades to the era when it was known as the Asian Club Championship.

Navbahor won the Uzbek league just once back in 1996. Their achievements have predominantly been in cup competitions, clinching the Uzbek Cup three times.

Notably, Navbohar are currently one of the top sides in Uzbekistan. They finished second last season. They had the best defensive record in the league, which will certainly pose a challenge for Mumbai City FC.

The 2023 Uzbekistan Super League witnessed Navbahor securing the second position once again, and they will arrive into the AFC Champions League on the back of more game time and fitness compared to the Islanders.

Both sides are evenly matched, yet Mumbai City have the experience in the competition to win the games.