After an emphatic defensive display in the first half, the Indian men's national team suffered a gut-wrenching blow when Australia stabbed home two goals through Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 opening clash on January 13.

While the Socceroos controlled the majority of the possession, India’s defense, marshaled by Sandesh Jhingan, stood tall, and limited clear-cut chances in the initial phase of the game.

However, a momentary lapse from goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the second half opened the door for the Socceroos to take the lead and eventually cruise to a 2-0 victory at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

A similar defense-first approach won't suffice for the Blue Tigers against Uzbekistan in Round 2 of Group B fixtures on Thursday, January 18. Igor Stimac will need a result and here's the predicted lineup for the fixture.

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Historically, Igor Stimac hasn't been a coach open to chopping and changing his goalkeeping options and the tradition is expected to continue. Although Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's clumsy error against Australia cost the Blue Tigers a monumental point, the veteran keeper will take his spot between the posts.

Right-back: Nikhil Poojary

Nikhil Poojary, overzealous when venturing up the field, has been prone to making defensive errors in the past but the full-back rose to the occasion and defended brilliantly. His deflected cross also created a gilt-edge opportunity for Sunil Chhetri to pull ahead in the early minutes.

Center-back: Sandesh Jhingan

There's not much argument for Sandesh Jhingan here, except he was the standout performer for the Blue Tigers against the mighty Socceroos. The 30-year-old put his body on the line and kept India in the game for the longest time.

Center-back: Rahul Bheke

Partnering Jhingan, Mumbai City center-back Rahul Bheke had a solid outing against the former Asian Cup champions in the first round and will presumably retain his place in the lineup.

Left-back: Akash Mishra

There wasn't much wrong with Subhasish Bose's performance in the Australia clash, rather he was one of the standout players in the defense line. However, the Mohun Bagan SG full-back had a muted outing when it came to attacking contributions.

Akash Mishra could be the perfect antidote to the lack of attacking intensity down the left flank.

Defensive midfielder: Deepak Tangri

Handed his international debut at the biggest continental stage against the mighty Australians, Deepak Tangri delivered a monumental performance silencing his doubters and naysayers. He created chaos when confronted with the Australian midfielders and stepped in with multiple crucial interceptions and tackles.

Central midfielder: Apuia

Despite the quality of the opposition, Apuia frequently dropped deep between the lines to receive the ball and progress India's passing up the field. While his performance was decent, his work rate without the ball was evident as he helped Subhasish Bose on multiple occasions.

Central midfielder: Anirudh Thapa

Given Australia's pedigree in the final third, Stimac opted for a defense-first approach and hence deployed Suresh Singh Wangjam in the first game. However, after dropping points against the Aussies, India will need to push for a result against Uzbekistan. Anirudh Thapa might replace the Bengaluru FC defensive midfielder.

Thapa is one of India's leading creative midfielders and could help break down the opposition's defense.

Right-winger: Manvir Singh

Manvir Singh was deployed in the starting lineup owing to his physicality and he showcased some good movements. Overall, his defensive duties held back his attacking output but against Uzbekistan, Igor Stimac might find more opportunities to utilize Manvir on the break.

Striker: Sunil Chhetri

The 39-year-old marksman was largely missing from action throughout the clash against the Australians amid a lack of supply. It will be crucial to incorporate Sunil Chhetri a tad bit more into the game but without any doubt, the talismanic forward will lead the line for India once again.

Left-winger: Naorem Mahesh Singh

As reports suggest, Lallianzuala Chhangte has been missing from training since the Australian game and might be nursing a slight injury. While it's a major blow to India's attacking setup, Naorem Mahesh Singh, slotted into the national team setup last year, is an able replacement for the Mumbai City winger.

Mahesh can serve as a driving force down the left flank and is well capable of hurting Uzbekistan on the break.