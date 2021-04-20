Persepolis FC vs FC Goa preview, prediction, line-ups, and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa will face Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) outfit Persepolis FC in their third AFC Champions League (ACL) fixture on Tuesday.

The Iranian giants, who were the runners-up in the 2020 edition of the AFC Champions League, are one of the favorites to win the continental competition this season. Persepolis FC head into Tuesday's fixture on the back of two consecutive victories over Al-Wahda (UAE) and Qatari side Al-Rayyan and currently find themselves atop Group E with six points.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have managed two hard-fought draws against Al-Wahda and Al-Rayyan. The Gaurs are currently second in the group, four points adrift of Persepolis FC.

Persepolis vs FC Goa: Recent results

Persepolis have won both their AFC Champions League fixtures and are on a 13-match unbeaten run since their league defeat to Aluminium Arak in January. FC Goa also boast a 17-game unbeaten streak. They last los to Channaiyin FC in the ISL in December.

Persepolis FC Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W (Latest on the right)

FC Goa Form Guide: D-D-D-D-D (Latest on the right)

Persepolis vs FC Goa: Predicted Line-Ups

Persepolis (4-4-2): Hamed Lak (GK), Siamak Nemati, Vahid Amiri, Hossein Kannani, Seyed Jalal Hosseini, Ehsan Pahlevan, Kamal Kamyabina, Mahdi Torabi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Shariar Moghanlou, Omid Alishah

Advertisement

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Singh (GK), Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar

پایان بازی



پرسپولیس ایران ٣ _ الریان قطر یک



گل‌ها: کمال کامیابی‌نیا دقیقه ۴٧ و شهریار مغانلو دقایق ۴٩ و ۵٧ برای پرسپولیس و نایف الحضرمی دقیقه ٢٠



با این نتیجه شاگردان یحیی گل‌محمدی با ۶ امتیاز در صدر جدول گروه E قرار گرفتند#پرسپولیس pic.twitter.com/MLZYyOAoB6 — P e r s e p o l i s (@PersepolisFC) April 17, 2021

Persepolis vs FC Goa: Where to Watch

Persepolis vs FC Goa will be televised on Star Sports 3 in the Indian subcontinent. BeIN Sports will televise the game in the Middle East, while FOX Sports Asia have bagged the television rights for all Champions League games in East Asia and Australia. Fans can stream the fixture on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium; and also on JIO Football 2 on JIO TV in India upon subscription.

The game will kick-off at 10.30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Persepolis FC are on top of Group E in the Champions League. (Image: AFC)

Persepolis vs FC Goa Prediction

Despite FC Goa's resilient and persistent run in the ACL, the Gaurs are expected to fall short against a technically and tactically superior Persepolis side. The Iranian club have already notched up two victories in the competition and will start as firm favorites against the ISL side.

Prediction: Persepolis 2-0 FC Goa