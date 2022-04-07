A synopsis of Mumbai City FC's AFC Champions League opponents

After a misfiring season in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will commence their AFC Champions League campaign. They will take on Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab FC in their first ever match in the AFC tournament.

Mumbai City FC played two friendlies in preparation for AFC Champions League

The Islanders have spent some time in Abu Dhabi preparing for their first match. They played two friendlies against Al-Ain FC and Al-Hilal FC before heading off to Riyadh for their clash against Al-Shabab FC. Mumbai emerged victorious in both fixtures.

Let's take a look at Mumbai City FC's opponents in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

1.Al-Shabab FC

Founded in 1947, Al-Shabab FC are the first club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The White Lions won their first piece of silverware in 1991. They were also the first Saudi Arabian club to win 3 three titles in a row (1991, 1992, 1993).

The six-time Saudi Arabian league champions have made nine appearances in the AFC Champions League. They have reached the semi-finals once (2010), the quarter-finals twice (2006, 2013), and the round of 16 thrice (2009, 2011, 2014).

The side led by Brazilian head coach Pericles Chamusca recently lost 2-1 in the King's Cup to 2021 Saudi Arabian Champions and AFC Champions League winners Al-Hilal FC. The Riyadh-based club stand fourth in the league standings with 47 points from 25 games.

Key Players

Ever Banega

The former Sevilla midfielder has been at the crux of the Al-Shabab midfield and has been the orchestrator of their style of play. The former Argentina international registered 12 goal contributions in total, consisting of seven goals and five assists.

Carlos Alberto

The Brazilian has netted 14 times this season in addition to providing three valuable assists and is a constant threat to the opposition.

2.Air Force Club

Founded in 1931, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Sports Club) is the oldest existing club in Iraq and is based out of Rusafa District, Baghdad. Nicknamed "The Falcons," the team is one of the most successful in the country, having won seven Iraqi Premier League titles. They are currently the defending champions, having recently claimed the trophy in the 2020-21 edition.

On the continental stage, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya created history by becoming the first club to win the AFC Cup three times in a row - 2016, 2017 and 2018.

They have featured in the AFC Champions League on five occasions, but have never been able to get past the group stage. Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya’s best ever performance in the Arab Club Champions Cup was when they made it to the quarter-finals in the 2012-13 edition.

Key Players

Hammadi Ahmed

One of the most experienced players in the setup, Hammadi is a threat to any team, having already scored six times this season (the most by any Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya player). This includes two goals in the last four matches. The Iraq veteran, with 40 international caps, will lead the charge for his club in the upcoming game.

Roderick Miller

The central defender played for clubs in Colombia, Portugal, Kazakhstan and Peru before joining Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya. With loads of experience under his belt, he could prove to be a huge obstacle for Mumbai City FC attackers.

3.Al-Jazira FC

Established as a merger between Khalidiyah and Al-Bateen in 1974, Al-Jazira FC had their share of struggles in 1980s and 1990s. However, they have experienced success in recent times when Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan invested in the club in 2000s.

Since his purchase, they won their first league title in 2011 and two more league titles in 2017 and 2021. Al Jazira has produced talented homegrown players such as Ali Mabkhout, Khalfan Mubarak and many others that would end up playing for the UAE national team.

Al-Jazira FC finished third in the UAE Pro-League 2021-22 season with 41 points from 20 games. They were the winners of the 2020-21 edition of the tournament.

Key Players

Ali Mabkhout

Ali Ahmed Mabkhout Mohsen Al Hajeri Mabkhout made his AFC Champions League debut for Al-Jazira against Al-Ittihad on 22 April 2009, after coming on as a substitute. On 19 May 2009, he scored his first Asian Champions League goal in the 49th minute against Esteghlal in a 2–2 draw.

His partnership with Ricardo Oliveira was said to contribute towards the development of Mabkhout's talents in his formative years.

Last season, he scored 25 goals in 26 appearances for the club in the UAE Pro League.

