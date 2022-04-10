AFC Champions League 2022: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC's matches?

Mumbai City FC have been placed in Group B of the AFC Champions League 2022, where they are drawn to face Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab FC, UAE Pro League club Al Jazira and Iraqi Premier League club Al-Quwa Al-Jawaiya.

The Islanders will face stiff competition in the 2022 edition of the AFC Champions League. They will have to put in their best efforts if they are to qualify for the next round of the competition.

AFC Champions League 2022: When to watch Mumbai City FC's matches?

Here are the fixtures for Mumbai City FC in the group stages of the 2022 AFC Champions League:

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab - April 8, 10:45 PM

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Mumbai City FC - April 11, 10:45 PM

Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City FC - April 14, 10:45 PM

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira - April 18, 10:45 PM

Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City FC - April 22, 1:45 AM

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - April 26, 1:45 AM

AFC Champions League 2022: Where to watch Mumbai City FC's matches?

Mumbai City FC's AFC Champions League will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The matches can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

TV: Star Sports Network

Live-Stream: Disney+ Hotstar

AFC Champions League 2022: Mumbai City FC Squad

Here is Mumbai City FC's squad for the ongoing edition of the AFC Champions League:

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Desai.

Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Vinit Rai, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Apuia Ralte.

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

