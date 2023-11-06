AFC Champions League Group D Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal match | AFC Champions League 2023-24

Al-Hilal consolidated their position at the top of the AFC Champions League Group D standings with a 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC (MCFC) on Monday (6 November).

The Saudi football powerhouse could not repeat their performance from the reverse fixture where they annihilated Mumbai City FC, but still managed to register a comfortable victory away from home.

Ahead of the game, Al-Hilal were sitting at the top of the Group D standings with two wins and one draw in three matches. Meanwhile, MCFC were languishing at the bottom of the points table with three losses in three matches.

With a win over the Islanders, Al-Hilal have asserted their position at the top of Group D with 11 points from four matches. They now have three wins and one loss to their name.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are still placed at the bottom of the group with four losses in four matches. They have failed to open their account in the tournament so far.

Al-Hilal outclass Mumbai City FC despite a spirited performance from the latter

It was a much-improved performance from the Mumbai-based franchise as they managed to hold their line throughout the first half.

They defended well during the first half and didn't ship any goals. The two sides went back to the tunnel without scoring any goal at halftime. However, in the early minutes of the second half, the Mumbai-based club faced a major blow as Mehtab Singh earned himself a red card in the 54th minute.

Al-Hilal had too much quality to not to punish 10-man Mumbai City FC as they opened the scoring in the 61st minute through Michael. In the 85th minute, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the second goal for Al-Hilal to seal the contest.

As expected, Al-Hilal dominated the game with a whopping 79% possession. But it was a spirited performance from the home side as they did a commendable job in keeping things tight at the back despite being one man down.

Al-Hilal will now get back into action in the Saudi Pro League where they face Al-Taawoun next. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC will play their next game in the AFC Champions League against Nassaji Mazandaran.