AFC Cup 2021: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings

ATK Mohun Bagan square off against the Bashundhara Kings on Matchday 3 of the AFC Cup 2021 at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan started their AFC Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory against Bengaluru FC. In their second encounter, they beat Maziya 3-1. The Maldivian club opened their account through Aisam Ibrahim who struck in the 25th minute. Maziya finished the first half with a 1-0 lead against the Mariners.

However, the Kolkata-based club bounced back with three goals in the second half. Their goal scorers were Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh. With that win, ATK Mohun Bagan consolidated their top position in Group D.

Bashundhara Kings, on the other hand, won their first fixture against Maziya. Their second match against Bengaluru FC ended in a stalemate as both goalkeepers were strong between the sticks and didn't allow the attackers to score past them.

The Kings are in a must-win situation if they are to make it to the next round of the event. Meanwhile, a draw or win will see ATK Mohun Bagan progress to the knockout stage of the AFC Cup.

The Mariners will look to extend their winning run in the competition, while the Bangladeshi club will give it their all to steal a victory against the Indian Super League outfit on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings: When to watch

Date: August 24, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM IST (4:00 PM Maldives time)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings: Where to watch

Star Sports Network has acquired the rights to telecast AFC Cup matches. Fans in India can watch the match either on Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar.

India: Star Sports Network, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 3 & Disney+ Hotstar

