AFC Cup 2021: When and where to watch Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan

FC Nasaf will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in the inter-zonal semi-final match of the AFC Cup 2021 at the Markaziy Stadium in Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

The Uzbekistan-based club finished atop the Group F points table, having won all of their group stage fixtures. They started their campaign with a 4-0 win against Kyrgyzstan club FC Alay and then extended their winning run by defeating Tajikistan club FK Khujand by a 3-0 margin.

Nasaf won their third and final group stage fixture 2-0 against Altyn Asyr and made it to the next round of the competition. The club next met Ahal in their Zonal final match of the season where they earned a hard-fought victory.

The former side scored a couple of goals during half-time to lead the game 2-0. However, Ahal's Elman Tagayew scored in the 60th and 69th minute to level the scores. Finally, Husain Norchayev converted a penalty in the 76th minute to guide Nasaf to a 3-2 victory against Ahal.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 2-0 victory against ISL outfit Bengaluru FC. Roy Krishna and Subhasish Bose were the goal scorers for the Mariners.

In their second game against Maziya, Aisam Ibrahim scored in the 25th minute to help Maziya get the lead in the match. However, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh scored during the second half to hand ATK Mohun Bagan a convincing victory.

The Kolkata-based club squared off against the Bashundhara Kings in their last group stage match. Fernandes netted a goal in the 28th minute, which was equalized by David Williams to help ATK Mohun Bagan qualify for the next stage of the event.

Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When to watch

Date: September 22, 2021

Time: 8:30 PM IST (8:00 PM Uzbekistan time)

Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Where to watch

Star Sports Network has acquired the rights to telecast AFC Cup matches. Fans in India can watch the match either on Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar.

India: Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee