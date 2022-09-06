AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur City FC preview, predicted lineups, key players, telecast, and more

After being knocked out of the 2022 Durand Cup, ATK Mohun Bagan has a chance of making things right when they take on Kuala Lumpur City FC in the AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finals on September 7. The two sides will square off at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Kolkata giants made it to this stage in the previous edition of the competition only to be sent back home humbled. Juan Ferrando's men will be desperate to make the occasion count and progress to the next stage of the competition even more so as they play in front of their fans.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs. Kuala Lumpur City FC - Key Players

#1 Joni Kauko (ATKMB)

The Finnish midfielder is an absolute machine, leading the side both in attack and in defense. With Dimitrios Petratos, Kauko will find a partner with whom he can combine and create problems for the Malaysian outfit.

#2 Giancarlo Gallifuoco (Kuala Lumpur City FC)

The Australian defender is an important player for Bojan Hodak's side and will play an important role in their defensive setup as well as initiating counter-attacks. Along with Paulo Josue, Kuala Lumpur City FC will try and disappoint the Mariners in front of the home crowd.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur City FC - Predicted Lineups

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK); Subhasish Bose, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal (C), Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Carl McHugh, Dimitrios Petratos

KLCFC: Kevin Ray Mendoza (GK); Kamal Azizi, Romel Morales, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Declan Lambert, Akram Mahinan, Anwar Ibrahim, Hadin Azman, Paulo Josue, Jordan Mintah, Ridhwan Nazri

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur City FC - Livestream and Telecast

The AFC Cup 2022 group stage match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium on September 07, 2022. The game will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 in India from 7:00 pm IST and can also be streamed on Hotstar and JioTV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur City FC - Prediction

The Mariners can be expected to put up a show against the visitors, with the home venue playing a significant role.

Prediction: ATKMB 2-0 KLCFC

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit