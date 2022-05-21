AFC Cup 2022: Maziya S & RC vs Gokulam Kerala FC preview, predicted lineups, key players, telecast, and more

Gokulam Kerala FC galloped to an iconic 4-2 victory against ATK Mohun Bagan in their debut AFC Cup game on the opening day of the tournament. The Malabarians, with a brace from Luka Majcen and a goal each from Jithin MS and Rishad PP, trounced the Mariners to take home the three points.

After their incredible start to the tournament, the Calicut-based club will next face Maziya Sports & Recreation Club. The Maldivian side lost their first game of the tournament against the Bashundhara Kings.

Gokulam Kerala FC @GokulamKeralaFC



An exciting clash is on the cards tonight as the Malabarians will take on the champions in the



8:30 PM IST | 🏟 SALT LAKE

Star Sports 3, Hot Star & JioTV



Gokulam are currently at the top of the points table, ahead on goal difference while Maziya are in the third spot. Although the two teams are at different ends of the group standings, both will be hungry to come away with the three points.

Maziya S & RC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Key Players

#AFCCup2022 @AFCCup Gokulam Kerala and Bashundhara Kings flex their muscles on Group D opening day!



#1 Cornelius Stewart (Maziya S & RC)

Vincentian winger Cornelius Stewart is a threat to the Malabarians' defense given his pace and strength on the counter. Stewart didn't manage to score in the last game but had a number of shots. The Gokulam defenders have to be at the top of their game to contain the 32-year-old.

#2 Luka Majcen (Gokulam Kerala FC)

The Slovenian striker took the I-League by storm, scoring 13 goals and assisting seven times in the 2021-22 season. Even in the AFC Cup, Majcen has shown that he won't be silenced. The talismanic forward scored two goals against ATKMB and will hope to continue his performance.

Besides being a scoring machine, his towering presence upfront allows Gokulam Kerala to switch between different styles of play according to the juncture of the game.

Maziya S & RC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Predicted Lineups

Gokulam Kerala FC: Rakshit Dagar (GK), Muhammed Uvais, Aminou Bouba, Alex Saji, Abdul Hakku, Sharif Mukhammad (C), Emil Benny, Rishad, Jithin MS, Jourdain Fletcher, Luka Majcen

Maziya S&RC: Kiran Kumar Limbu (GK), Shifaz Hassan, Ali Samooh, Nemanja Kartal (C), Haisham Hassan, Hussain Nihan, Ibrahim Aisham, Hassan Naiz, Tana, Hamzah Mohamed, Cornelius Stewart

Maziya S & RC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Livestream and Telecast

The AFC Cup 2022 group stage match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 21, 2022. The game will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 in India from 8:30 PM and can also be streamed on Hotstar and JioTV.

Maziya S & RC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Quotes from coaches

Maziya S & RC head coach Miodrag Jesic:

“I think we played a good game against Bashundhara but what we need to do against Gokulam is minimize our mistakes and convert our chances."

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese:

“We will face a team who have rich experience in this competition. They have players who have stayed with the team for a long time and they have national players. We studied them, they have quality in the middle, they have good pace and they try to give a lot of trouble to defensive lines."

