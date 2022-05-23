AFC Cup 2022: What Gokulam Kerala FC and ATK Mohun Bagan need to make it to the knockouts

After a thrilling end to the second round of fixtures in Group B, all four teams, including Indian Super League giants ATK Mohun Bagan and I-League champions Gokulam Kerala, are all tied on three points each in the AFC Asian Cup 2022.

While the Malabarians will face Bashundhara Kings, the Mariners will square off against Maziya FC in their final group stage match. Neither of the Indian clubs can qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament without some external help.

The Calicut-based club registered a statement 4-2 victory over ATKMB in the opening game of the tournament. Meanwhile, Basundhara Kings narrowly edged past Maziya to snatch a 1-0 win in their first game.

Gokulam needed the three points in their second game to secure their qualification but surprisingly suffered a 0-1 victory at the hands of the Maldivian club.

Meanwhile, the Green and Maroon Brigade were at the opposite end of the spectrum as they needed a victory against the Bangladeshi giants to keep their hopes alive. ATK Mohun Bagan didn't disappoint and rallied to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Bashundhara Kings.

Now, with the points tied, securing qualification has become tricky for all the clubs. Let's take a look at the different scenarios.

If Gokulam Kerala are to qualify for the AFC Cup knock-out stage

The Malabarians face the Kings in their final group stage game. Both teams come into the encounter after suffering losses in their previous matches. The equation for Gokulam is simple if they want to keep their hopes of knock-outs alive. Beat Bashundhara Kings.

Maziya overturn their previous result in Group D and overcome Gokulam Kerala by one goal!



They will still need help from their Indian counterparts. For Gokulam Kerala FC to qualify even after winning their own game, ATK Mohun Bagan will have to win or draw against Maziya FC.

If both teams are level on points, then head-to-head records will be considered to decide who gets through to the inter-zone play-off semi-finals from the South Asia Zone.

If ATK Mohun Bagan are to qualify for the AFC Cup knock-out stage

Hat-trick hero Liston Colaco shines for ATK Mohun Bagan to seal a victory against Bashundhara Kings to Group D!



Even for the Mariners, the equation hasn't changed much. It will be a must-win game for ATK Mohun Bagan if they are to make their way into the playoffs. But they will have to hope that Bashundhara Kings can hold Gokulam Kerala to a draw or defeat them.

However, the Kolkata giants will have a massive advantage as they play their match after Gokulam Kerala. Hence, by the time ATKMB take the field, they will already know the required result for them to qualify. Could that help them in navigating the final group stage fixture? Only time will tell.

