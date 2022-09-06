AFC Cup 2022: Who are ATK Mohun Bagan's opponents Kuala Lumpur City FC

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will play host to Malaysian side Kuala Lumpur City FC in the inter-zone play-off semi-final of the 2022 AFC Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, September 7.

The Mariners have qualified for the AFC Cup knockout stages for the second year running after winning the South Asia Zone (Group D) held in May at the same venue.

Tournament debutants Kuala Lumpur City booked their ticket to Kolkata with a high-flying 5-2 victory over PSM Makassar in the ASEAN Zone Final held last month.

Here's everything you need to know about the Malaysian side Kuala Lumpur City FC.

Kuala Lumpur City FC's road to the inter-zone play-off semi-final

Nicknamed the City Boys, Kuala Lumpur City qualified for the AFC Cup for the first time in their history after upsetting Malaysia Super League champion Johor Darul Ta'zim 2-0 in the Malaysia Cup final in November last year.

Kuala Lumpur City, hosts of Group H in the ASEAN Zone, were drawn alongside Indonesian side PSM Makassar and Singapore's Tampines Rovers. The Malaysian capital side drew 0-0 with PSM before beating Tampines 2-1 to qualify for the zonal semi-final as the best second-placed team.

In the semi-final, Kuala Lumpur City pulled off a massive penalty shoot-out win against Vietnamese heavyweights Viettel FC after a goalless 120 minutes. The hosts, after scoring 11 goals in their three group stage matches, couldn't find a way past the resolute defense of the City Boys, who ultimately emerged 6-5 winners on penalties.

The zonal final saw the Malaysians take on PSM Makassar again at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium in front of around 3,000 home fans. Kuala Lumpur City put up a supreme attacking performance to complete a 5-2 rout of their Indonesian rivals.

With this, they became the first Malaysian club to win the ASEAN zone and reach the inter-zone play-off semi-finals since the revamp of the AFC Cup format in 2017.

Kuala Lumpur City's style of play and current form

Kuala Lumpur City FC are currently ranked fifth in the 2022 Malaysia Super League with 22 points from 16 matches. They were eliminated from the Malaysia FA Cup by derby rivals Selangor in July and a return to the AFC Cup next year seems unlikely with just six league games to go.

Croatian manager Bojan Hodak joined Kuala Lumpur City in January 2021 and 10 months later led them to their first Malaysia Cup title in 32 years. He likes to keep his tactics simple, deploying a 4-4-2 or a 4-3-3 depending on the occasion and the opposition.

Something that might work to ATK Mohun Bagan's advantage is Kuala Lumpur City's poor away record. The City Boys have won just one of their seven league games on the road in 2022, scoring just eight goals while conceding 16.

Kuala Lumpur City's key players

Kuala Lumpur City FC have had 10 different goalscorers in the league this season, showing they aren't a side that depends on one or two players in front of the goal. Let's take a look at a few City Boys who could give the Mariners a tough time on Wednesday.

Brazillian midfielder Paulo Josué is the captain and the linchpin of the team's attack. With four goals, he is also the City Boys' top-scorer in the AFC Cup this year. Josué is a set-piece specialist, which he demonstrated last week with two free-kick assists in Kuala Lumpur City's 2-2 draw with Sabah FC.

Colombian forward Romel Morales has been the other leader in the team's offense with 20 goals in all competitions since the start of last season. He suffered a slight injury at the end of last month, but has traveled to Kolkata. He will be racing against time to be fit for the big clash.

Ghanaian striker Jordan Mintah is a recent addition to Kuala Lumpur City FC's attack and has quickly formed a lethal partnership with Josué and Morales, who were on display in the 5-2 defeat of PSM Makassar in the ASEAN Zonal final.

Kuala Lumpur City FC's backbone in defense is former Tottenham Hotspur youth player Giancarlo Gallifuoco. The center-back has started in every match except one this season. His aerial prowess makes him an asset not just in defense, but going forward during set-pieces as well.

Among local players, defender Irfan Zakaria, and midfielders Zhafri Yahya and Akram Mahinan stand out. Zakaria has 13 caps for the Malaysian national team and complements Gallifuoco well in central defense.

Yahya, who has been with the club since 2015, was named Player of the Match in the Malaysia Cup final and is known to step up in big games.

Mahinan, 29, is one of Kuala Lumpur City FC's most experienced players with 26 appearances for Malaysia.

Overall, home ground advantage should make ATK Mohun Bagan the favorites in this tie. The Mariners' star-studded midfield and fast-paced wing play should also count to their advantage.

For Kuala Lumpur City FC, the confidence gained from being ASEAN Zone champions will fuel their desire to extend their fairytale run in the club's maiden AFC Cup appearance.

Edited by Ankush Das