AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Thailand vs Philippines preview, prediction, line-ups and more

Thailand will take on the Philippines in Group B Matchday 1 of the AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Friday, 21st January. The match will take place at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Thailand were one of the best teams in the early years of the Asia Cup having lifted the title in 1983. However, they haven’t been the same since and have struggled to get past the group stages in recent years.

Thailand managed to finish fourth in the 2018 edition after losing 3-1 against China in the third-place match. They will be led by Silawan Intamee and will be aiming to lift their second title.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will be appearing for the tenth time in the Asia Cup. They haven’t had much success in the competition with their best result being a sixth-place finish which came in the 2018 edition. Led by Tahnai Annis, they will be hoping to have a successful run and begin the tournament with a win.

Thailand vs Philippines Predicted Playing XI

Thailand: Waraporn Boonsing, Kanjanaporn Saenkhun, Warunee Phetwiset, Sunisa Srangthaisong, Pitsamai Sornsai, Pikul Khueanpet, Silawan Intamee(C), Wilaiporn Boothduang, Saowalak Pengngam, Taneekarn Dangda, Miranda Nild

Philippines: Inna Palacios, Hali Long, Ryley Bugay, Morgan Brown, Sofia Harrison, Tahnai Annis(C), Camille Rodriguez, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Castañeda, Eva Madarang, Quinley Quezada

Thailand vs Philippines Live Stream

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Thailand and the Philippines will be streamed live on Eurosport India and Jio TV.

Thailand vs Philippines Prediction

The encounter between Thailand and the Philippines is expected to be a close one. Both sides have a decent squad and will be at their best to come out on top in this game. In our opinion, the match will end in a draw.

Prediction: Thailand 2-2 Philippines

Edited by Diptanil Roy