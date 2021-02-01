"Draw is better than losing" - Manolo Marquez on Hyderabad FC's first win after four draws

Hyderabad FC ended their spell of four consecutive draws, picking up a convincing 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.

Fran Sandaza (28') and Joel Chianese (82') were the goalscorers for the Nizams.

If Hyderabad FC had converted one of their last four draws into a win, they would have been in a better position on the points table.

Their head coach Manolo Marquez, however, isn't concerned about the dropped points.

"People say that too much draw is not a good thing. I don't agree with them. It is better than losing. After the draw, there is a win. Now, we have 3 points more plus the draws of course. We need this win and we deserve it," Marquez said in the post-match conference.

Chennaiyin FC hit the woodwork twice and missed some glorious chances to come back in the game.

When asked about Chennaiyin's missed opportunities, the Hyderabad FC coach replied:

"Chennaiyin FC is a team who has always chances. I told to my players in the first leg, when we play, we are the two teams that have most chances in the championship. And today, they maybe failed some clear chances. One very important thing is that they played after six days after and we had less than three. Of course, the second goal practically decided us the win."

Fran Sandaza is one of the best strikers in the competition: Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez

Hyderabad FC players celebrate after Fran Sandaza gives them the lead (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Fran Sandaza has scored two goals for Hyderabad FC in his last two matches.

The Spaniard missed a large chunk of the season after suffering an injury.

"Fran (Sandaza) is a striker with a lot of level in Spain. He played in Segunda. He didn't play in Spain's top division because he had exceptional offers. He played in Glasgow Rangers. But, we had Fran injured practically all the season. He is recovering step-by-step. Maybe, he is one of the best strikers in the competition. He scored two goals in practically one game. Today, he played fifty minutes and the other day, he played thirty minutes," Marquez said.

Hyderabad FC ascended to the third spot after the victory and will take on NorthEast United FC next, who occupy the fifth position.

"I think that both teams were at ninth and tenth last season. This year, they played well with Gerard Nus. With a new coach, they play well with a good organization. I think both teams are the surprise (package) in this league. But after fourteen or fifteen games it's not a surprise, it's a reality," Marquez said of NEUFC.