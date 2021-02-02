"FC Goa always have the best foreigners" - Aibanbha Dohling [Exclusive]

In a league where the center-back position is dominated by foreign players, there are not many chances for a young Indian defender to find a place in the XI. For Aibanbha Dohling, however, that is not a worry. He keeps on grinding hard and giving his all whenever called upon action.

After impressing with his performance in the 2018-19 I-League for Shillong Lajong, Aibanbha Dohling was signed by FC Goa for the 2019-20 season. The season wasn't the best for him though, as he wasn't able to get sufficient game time. Under current head coach Juan Ferrando, Aiban has had a bigger role. He has slotted at the back whenever required, while featuring in 7 matches for the Gaurs this season.

Sportskeeda got the opportunity to talk to Aibanbha Dohling about his journey, expectations and experiences.

Here are the excerpts from the interview.

Q. From Tata Football Academy to FC Goa, how has the journey been for you?

Aibanbha Dohling - It’s been a great journey. Good experience so far. Learnt a lot on the way from my TFA & Shillong days and now here in Goa.

Q. We've seen a lot of talented players pass out from the TFA. Can you tell us something about the academy and your experience there?

Aibanbha Dohling - Yes, TFA has produced some great players for the country. I had a great 4 years. Got an exposure twice to Sheffield United Academy to train with the U-16 and U-18 too. It was a fantastic place for me to grow up as a professional and learn the game.

Q. FC Goa has tasted success due to its philosophy of playing in a particular system. How has it helped you grow as a footballer?

Aibanbha Dohling - FC Goa has always played some attractive football. It’s always great to have a coach who likes to play that way. The coach gives us full confidence to play from the back. I’m glad to be with FC Goa for these two years, I was with Sergio Lobera then and Juan Ferrando now. I’ve learnt from both which helped me understand the game and grow as a player.

Q. How has your experience been playing with the seniors and the foreigners in the ISL? How has it helped you grow as a player?

Aibanbha Dohling - We have some senior players like Lenny, Mandar, Brandon and Seriton who have always helped me since the day I came in. The foreign players as well, like Coro, Edu, Fall, Jahouh, Carlos Penia and Hugo. FC Goa always have the best foreigners, even now, with the likes of Igor, Ivan, James, Noguera and Ortiz. It’s always great to learn from the more experienced players day in day out.

Q. What are your views on your and the team's season till now?

Aibanbha Dohling - We have had a decent season so far. This year has been full of ups and downs so far. Win one game and you’re up there, lose one and you drop down. We’re in a good run of games and hope to continue this way.

Q. How has your experience been under Juan Ferrando? Have you changed anything in your game on his advice?

Aibanbha Dohling - Juan is a great coach. He helps me a lot in training. He likes his players to play good football. He’s keen on playing from the back so he’s always helping me on that to understand and read the game well.

Q. How much has it helped to play alongside players like Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie?

Aibanbha Dohling - Like I said, it’s always great to have these kind of players to learn from. Both Ivan and James are top players and having them in training to learn from everyday is great for me as a player to improve my game.

Q. Most clubs prefer to play foreigners in the center-back position. In such a situation, how do you motivate yourself to challenge the big guns to get a place in the playing XI?

Aibanbha Dohling - I don’t see it as foreigner or Indians. At the end of the day, we’re all fighting for the same position. It’s the coach's decision to decide whom to play. For me, I just work hard and keep training well. I’m a positive person and always stay positive to earn my place in the team.

Q. FC Goa will become the first Indian club to play in the AFC Champions League. How is the team shaping up for the same and how excited are you?

Aibanbha Dohling - Yes AFC will be a great experience. We’re the first team to enter this competition from India and we’ll be looking to represent our country well and make the club and the people of Goa proud.

Q. What are the short term plans of the club this season? Do you think the club can still retain their League Shield with Mumbai City dominating?

Aibanbha Dohling - We’re in a good run of games. We’re just continuing to keep that flow on. We’d love to finish as a table topper but for now will fight to be in the top four then obviously and from there hopefully take our first ISL trophy.