AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for allegedly assaulting two women footballers from Khad FC

Goa police arrested the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee member Deepak Sharma for allegedly assaulting two women footballers from Khad FC (Himachal Pradesh) on March 30, Saturday. Sharma is also the general secretary of the HP Football Association.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Khad FC women footballers filed an official police complaint against Sharma for physical assault in the hotel room during the ongoing Indian Women’s League 2 in Goa.

As per the Times of India, the female footballers were assaulted after they got back to their hotel rooms to prepare boiled eggs. Then, Sharma barged into their rooms and physically attacked them, including slapping them.

"AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by Mapusa police under various sections, including causing hurt, using force against women, among others," Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar told PTI.

Notably, three witnesses also signed the complaint. Reportedly, the assault happened on Thursday night. Khad FC, the Himachal Pradesh-based club, is currently in Goa to take part in the ongoing IWL 2.

Furthermore, players stated that the senior official was always in a drunken state and carried alcohol with him during the team's travels.

"He was drinking in front of us," players complained as quoted by TOI.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur reacts to the incident

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took the X (formerly Twitter) to emphasize that the sports ministry has taken note of the incident and directed the AIFF to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of footballers.

“The ministry of Sports has taken a serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women's League in Goa. All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of our footballers. The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority,” Thakur posted on X.

Khad FC have so far lost all three games in the campaign and are set to play their last game against City Bahadurgarh FC, who are being forced to play with just eight players as 12 players abruptly left to play in the Haryana State Senior Women's Championship.

Interestingly, before Deepak’s arrest, AIFF Women's Committee head Valanka Alemao and Khad FC manager Nandita Sharma met with the women footballers and asked them to take back their complaints. However, the girls reiterated they won't change their stance, as per NDTV.