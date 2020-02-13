AIFF rolls out Football Masters course: What is it all about?

AIFF officials with their Cadiz CF counterpart after rolling out the AIFF Masters Course

AIFF, in association with Spain's Segunda Division league leaders Cadiz CF, has rolled out a one-of-a-kind Football Masters Course. The candidates will gain valuable experience from industry experts like Mr Enrique Perez Martinez, Cadiz's Corporate and Business Director and will be up-to-date with the best administration practises and management techniques.

Unlike other sports management courses across the world, this one is exclusively dedicated to football which has its unique advantages. It will teach the applicant how to manage a football team, raise sponsorships, act as a player agent to negotiate contracts, and manage grassroots programmes among other stuff.

To develop football across the country, AIFF knows that they will need more professionals not just from the technical aspect but also from the business point of view. This masters course is intended to create more professionals who can be the torchbearers in the future.

While there are plenty of Football Management courses across Europe, the opportunities in Asia let alone India are limited. There is a Football Diploma course run by the Western India Football Association (WIFA) but it is intended for people who have just passed their Higher Secondary Exams.

This Masters course is spread across three locations- Mumbai, Delhi, and Cadiz (Spain) - across a year. The candidates will take part in various projects and internships with the State Associations as well as AIFF before shifting their base to Delhi.

At the national capital, they will report at the Football House where they will learn Spanish which will be useful in their next step apart from indulging in other activities.

In Spain, they will be closely associated with Cadiz CF and spend a month there, learning the nitty-gritty of managing a professionally run European club. This is possible only because AIFF has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with them.

The job opportunities should be plenty for the candidate despite it being their first batch. In the past ten years, football has grown rapidly across the country with a surge in a number of clubs, coaches, and professional players. However, that has not coincided with an increase in the number of professionals equipped with handling the business aspect.

Being the first batch to pass out from such an innovative course will certainly give the candidates a headstart!