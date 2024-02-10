In a bid to widen their lead to seven points at the top, Mohammedan SC are set to face Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Saturday, February 10.

Mohammedan have enjoyed a remarkable campaign and currently sit atop the standings with 27 points. However, a surprising 3-0 defeat to second-placed Real Kashmir FC narrowed the Kolkata giants' lead to just four points.

Consequently, securing a victory against Aizawl is crucial for maintaining their position, especially with promotion to the ISL on the horizon.

Before their loss to Real Kashmir, the Black Panthers remained the only unbeaten side in the I-League this season. They have certainly shown their quality both offensively and defensively, but now face a critical period that will test their mettle in the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, their opponents Aizawl FC have also had a solid season so far. Currently occupying the fourth spot, a victory would propel them to 22 points, just five points behind Mohammedan and one point behind third-placed Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Since their 5-1 defeat to Delhi FC in early November, Aizawl have been on a seven-game unbeaten streak in the ISL. Following a one-month break, they will be rejuvenated and ready to face the challenges in the second half of the season.

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC: Head-to-head

Matches played: 5

Aizawl FC wins: 3

Mohammedan SC wins: 1

Draws: 1

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC: Telecast Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC: Predicted Lineups

Aizawl FC: Vanlalhriatpuia; Joe Zoherliana, Maric, Lalmuanawma, Laldanmawia; Duhvela, SK Sahil, Lalrinfela; Ramdinthara R, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, R Lalthanmawia.

Mohammedan SC: Padam Chettri; Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Irshad, Zodingliana Ralte; Bikash Singh, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Mirjalol Kasimov; Yevgeni Kozlov, Lalremsanga Fanai, David Lalhlansanga.

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC: Prediction

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov will be expecting a response from his side following the defeat to Real Kashmir. Consequently, the Kolkata-based team will be anticipated to come out all guns blazing and put Aizawl FC on the back foot.

On the other hand, Aizawl will aim to capitalize on their opponents’ vulnerabilities on the break, a weakness that they displayed against Real Kashmir. However, considering Mohammedan’s quality, they are expected to secure a victory.

Prediction: Aizawl FC 1-2 Mohammedan SC