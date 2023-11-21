Aizawl FC vs Namdhari preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Aizawl FC will welcome Namdhari to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium for their next I-League contest on Tuesday (November 21).

Aizawl FC have had an inconsistent run in the league so far. They have notched up two wins and two losses in four matches. Aizawl FC were trounced 1-5 by Delhi FC in their previous game and they will be looking to get back up on their feet again with a win here.

On the other hand, Namdhari have struggled to get going so far in the I-League 2023-24. In four matches, they have registered one win, one draw, and two losses. They lost their previous game to NEROCA 1-2 and will be searching for the second win of the season.

Aizawl FC vs Namdhari Match Details

Date & Time: November 21, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Aizawl FC vs Namdhari Head-to-Head

Aizawl FC and Namdhari have never met on the football pitch before and this will be their first-ever meeting.

Matches Played: 0

Aizawl FC Win: 0

Namdhari Win: 0

Draw: 0

Aizawl FC vs Namdhari Probable XI

Aizawl FC

Nora Fernandes, Joe Zoherliana, Ivan Maric, Lalchhawnkima, Laldanmawia Laldanmawia, Sheikh Sahil, R Lalthanmawia, K Lalhmangaihkima, R Ramdinthara, K Lalrinfela, and Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia.

Namdhari

Tenzin Samdup, Davinder Singh, Sukhandeep Singh, Harmanjot Singh, Saurabh Bhanwala, Akashdeep Singh Kahlon, Imanol Arana, Stephen Abeiku Acquah, Harmanpreet Singh, Jaskaranpreet Singh, and Manvir Singh.

Aizawl FC vs Namdhari Prediction

Aizawl FC had a shocker against Delhi FC in their last game and they will be looking to bounce back immediately. Barring their loss in the previous game, Aizawl FC have played decent football in the competition so far. Furthermore, they will have the added home advantage in this game.

On the other hand, Namdhari lost to underperforming NEROCA in their last game. They have blown hot and cold so far and failed to string consistent performances in the I-League this season.

Prediction: Aizawl FC are expected to register a closely-fought win

Aizawl FC vs Namdhari Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel