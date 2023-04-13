Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for Hero Super Cup 2023 tie

Aizawl FC and Odisha FC will lock horns in their second Hero Super Cup 2023 fixture at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Thursday, April 13.

While the I-League outfit will be hoping to recover from a close 2-1 loss at the hands of Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC will be seeking to build on their 1-1 draw against East Bengal FC.

Despite finishing seventh in the I-League 2022-23 season, Aizawl FC coach Caetano Pinho remains optimistic ahead of the game, emphasizing the importance of having the confidence to compete with the best teams in the country.

He insisted that Aizawl will be looking to take advantage of the positives from their first game and secure a victory in the upcoming match.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, had an underwhelming ISL campaign, finishing sixth. However, they will take encouragement from their opening fixture, where they secured a point against East Bengal thanks to a goal from winger Nandhakumar Sekar.

With the top spot in Group B still up for grabs, Clifford Miranda's team will aim for nothing less than a win on Thursday.

The upcoming Hero Super Cup 2023 clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams fighting to keep their hopes of progressing to the next round alive.

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Match: Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC, Group B of Hero Super Cup 2023

Date & Time: Thursday, April 13; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineups

Aizawl FC: Vanlalhriatpuia, Lalmalsawma, Lalmuanawma, Lalchhawnkima, Lalbiakzuala, Akito Saito, Eisuke Mohri, K Lalrinfela, David Lalhlansanga, Ramsanga, Ivan Veras.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gahlot, Victor Rodriguez, Saul Crespo, Princeton Rebello, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio.

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction for the Hero Super Cup 2023

Against Hyderabad FC, Aizawl FC showed great resilience despite suffering a defeat. Expect a similar result today as Odisha FC possess the firepower to break the I-League outfit's resilience.

Prediction: Aizawl FC 0-2 Odisha FC

