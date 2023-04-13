Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch Hero Super Cup 2023 match?

Odisha FC (OFC) will look to secure their first win of the Hero Super Cup campaign when they square off against I-League side Aizwal FC (AFC). The game is set to be held at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Thursday, April 13.

OFC faced East Bengal in their opening encounter. Although the Juggernauts dominated possession and controlled the proceedings for large parts of the game, they lacked the cutting edge to trouble their opponents.

East Bengal capitalized on an individual mistake by defender Narender Gahlot to take the lead, before Nandhakumar Sekar equalized in the second half. The game could have gone either way as the Red and Gold Brigade had their fair share of chances towards the end.

The Odisha faithful witnessed a successful season in the Indian Super League as they achieved a place in the knockout rounds for the first time in the club’s history. Despite the results, head coach Josep Gombau parted ways with the club after the playoff defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Clifford Miranda has been in charge for just over a month and will hope that his side can achieve a positive result. However, they will face a stern test against Aizawl FC in their upcoming game.

The People’s Club, as AFC are known, finished seventh in the I-League. They have struggled in recent months, winning only one of their last nine games. Nonetheless, they showed their fighting spirit against Hyderabad FC despite stumbling to a 2-1 defeat.

After Hyderabad FC secured three points against AFC, anything less than a victory on Thursday could end both teams' hopes of reaching the semifinals.

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC, Group B, Hero Super Cup.

Date & Time: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 5:00 PM.

Venue: Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri.

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup match between Aizawl FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 5:00 PM IST on Thursday, April 13.

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC: Live streaming details

The game between Aizawl FC and Odisha FC can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 5:00 PM IST on Thursday, April 13.

