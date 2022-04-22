Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir: Who will win today's I-League match?

Aizawl FC will take on Real Kashmir FC in their upcoming I-League 2021-22 match on Friday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata. Both sides are in the Relegation zone and will look to avoid finishing last on the table.

Real Kashmir FC are placed first in the Relegation table with 13 points from 12 encounters. They have two wins, seven draws and three losses thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC find themselves in third place with 12 points from as many encounters as Real Kashmir FC. They have four wins and eight losses so far this season.

Real Kashmir FC come into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against TRAU FC. Fernandinho scored the first goal of the match to give the latter side the lead in the game. However, Mason Robertson struck during the stoppage side to level the scores.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Sreenidi Deccan FC in their previous outing.

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on six occasions thus far, with Real Kashmir FC having won four games. Aizawl FC have no wins to their name, while a couple of games ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 6

Aizawl FC: 0

Real Kashmir FC: 4

Draw: 2

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir: Prediction

Since the records are in favor of Real Kashmir FC, we predict them to win this encounter.

Prediction: Aizawl FC 1-3 Real Kashmir FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee