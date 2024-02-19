Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Aizawl FC host title challengers Sreenidi Deccan in a match in the I-League at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram on Monday. The visiting side will feel that they can upturn the hopes of the hosts in this game and pick up all three points on offer.

For Aizawl, this is an excellent opportunity to do the league double over Sreenidi, given that they had beaten them in the reverse fixture played earlier this season in the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad by a 2-1 scoreline.

The People's Club of Mizoram have won just one out of the last five matches that they have played. The visitors, on the other hand, have won three games in a row. Their main intentions will be to go to the top of the table and earn promotion into the Indian Super League next season.

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan: Match details

Details: Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl.

Timing: 7 PM on February 19, 2024.

Telecast and streaming: Eurosport India, Indian Football YouTube and FanCode.

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan: Predicted lineups

Aizawl FC: Vanlalhriatpuia; Joe Zoherliana, Maric, Lalmuanawma, Laldanmawia; Duhvela, SK Sahil, Lalrinfela; Ramdinthara R, Lalrinzuala, R Lalthanmawia.

Sreenidi Deccan: Albino Gomes, Gurmukh Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Sajid Dhot, Eli Sabia, Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan, R Lalbiakliana, Mayakkannan, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Ibrahim Sissoko, and William.

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan: Prediction

Despite playing in familiar conditions, Aizawl are not likely to have a big advantage in this game over Sreenidi Deccan.

The latter are the downright favourites to win it, and we expect them to do so by quite a comfortable margin. The Deccan Warriors are not likely to brook a major challenge while trying to push for victory in this game.

Predicted score: Aizawl FC 0-2 Sreenidi Deccan.