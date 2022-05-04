Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Head-to-head and other numbers you need to know

Former Champions Aizawl FC will square off against Sudeva Delhi FC in the 2021-22 I-League season on Wednesday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Yan Law's Aizawl FC have struggled for form in the current edition of the I-League. They currently sit second in the relegation zone with 18 points after 16 games. The team have not won in their last three games and suffered a 2-0 setback at the hands of TRAU FC last time out.

Sudeva Delhi, on the other hand, are third in the Relegation Zone standings with 17 points from 16 games this season. They have four wins, five ties, and seven losses in the current I-League season. The Delhi-based team has the second-lowest goal-scoring average in the league.

The Delhi-based team are coming off a 0-0 draw against the Indian Arrows in their most recent match.

Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Head-to-head

Sudeva Delhi FC hasn't ever lost a game versus Aizawl FC. Mizoram's club has played Sudeva three times, with the former coming out on top thrice. Another match between the two sides resulted in a tie.

Aizawl FC defeated Aizawl FC 2-1 in their most recent meeting.

Matches Played: 3

Sudeva Delhi FC wins: 0

Aizawl wins: 2

Draws: 1

Top scorers in the current season

Real Kashmir FC: Mason Robertson (seven goals in 11 matches), Tiago Adan (seven goals in nine matches)

Sudeva Delhi: Abhijit Sarkar (two goals in eight games), Sreyas V.G (two goals in six games)

Clean sheets in the current season

Sudeva Delhi: Sachin Jha (three clean sheets in 10 matches)

Aizawl FC: Anuj Kumar (three clean sheets in eight matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most saves: Anuj Kumar - 46 (Aizawl FC)

Most Crosses: William Pauliankhum - 36 (Sudeva Delhi)

Most Tackles: Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak - 92 (Sudeva Delhi)

Edited by Ritwik Kumar