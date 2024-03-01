Aizawl FC vs TRAU: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Aizawl FC will meet TRAU in a rather mismatch of an I-League game at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Saturday, March 2.

TRAU, ranked right at the bottom of the league table with a mere seven points to their name, know that it will not be easy for them to compete against Aizawl.

Aizawl FC, for their part, are known to keep the ball and attack only when they have weaved past opposition midfielders and defenders.

This patient approach toward building balls and attacking has helped Aizawl rather well, and one expects them to do so in this game against a hapless TRAU defense as well.

For the latter, it will be a monumental task to challenge the home team, but you can never rule them out, especially after they gave Shillong Lajong a run for their money in their previous game.

Aizawl FC vs TRAU: Match details

Match details: Aizawl FC vs TRAU, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, Mizoram.

Kickoff time: 7 PM Indian Standard Time on 2 March 2024, Saturday.

Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel.

Aizawl FC vs TRAU: Predicted lineups

Aizawl FC: Vanlalhriatpuia; Joe Zoherliana, Maric, Lalmuanawma, Laldanmawia; Duhvela, SK Sahil, Lalrinfela; Ramdinthara R, Lalrinzuala, R Lalthanmawia.

TRAU: Mohammad Rafique Ali Sardar, Pritam Kumar Singh, Gerard Williams, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sunil Benchamin, Deepak Singh L, Arun Singh Khumanthem, Abraham Okyere, Bidyananda Singh, Danish Aribam, Robinson Singh Soraisam.

Aizawl FC vs TRAU: Predicted score

Aizawl FC, quite naturally, are the favorites to win against TRAU, who have not been at their best this season and are primed to get relegated at its end.

If Aizawl FC can put one over their northeastern rivals, TRAU's hopes for evading relegation this season will be all but over. The visitors have to show some pluck and courage in this game.

Predicted score: Aizawl FC 2-1 TRAU.