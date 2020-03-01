Aizawl overturn two-goal deficit to hold Real Kashmir FC in I-League

RKFC v Aizawl (PC: I-League Twitter)

Real Kashmir squandered a two-goal advantage and a penalty to be pegged back to a 2-2 draw by Aizawl in an I-League clash.

“It was a wonderful game and RKFC was at its best. However, last few minutes made the rivals lucky as they equalled the lead” said Sandeep Chattoo, Co-owner of Real Kashmir Football Club.

Kashmir's in-form foreigners Mason Robertson (36th minute) and Kallum Higginbotham (54th) put them 2-0 ahead and seemingly on course for all three points.

But a four-minute spell late in the game by Aizawl, where they scored twice through Rochharzela (84th, penalty and 87th) helped the former champions get a point at the TRC Ground.

Robin Singh missed a penalty for the home team in the 78th minute when he shot wide from the spot following handball. With the point, RKFC improved to 19 points from 13 games to be fourth in the standings. Aizawl jumped up to the eighth spot, with 16 points after 14 games.

RKFC were keen to seize the initiative at their home ground and went ahead through a beautiful free-kick by Robertson. The Scotsman lined up his free-kick and curled it around the wall inside the near post.

The 'Snow Leopards' led 1-0 at halftime. They kept up the pressure after the break and got ample reward when Higginbotham directed Ritwik Das' cut back into the net.

Aizawl crawled back into the contest when they converted a penalty for a handball. Riding on the momentum they equalised when Rochharzela skipped.