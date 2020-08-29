Albert Roca leaves Hyderabad FC, joins Barcelona as fitness coach

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC have announced the departure of head coach Albert Roca on Saturday. Roca will join FC Barcelona as first-team fitness coach under Ronald Koeman.

[LATEST NEWS]: Albert Roca will be the new fitness coach working alongside @RonaldKoeman



Barça would like to thank @HydFCOfficial for allowing Roca, who was at Barça during the Frank Rijkaard era, to return, and wishes them every success in the next @IndSuperLeague. pic.twitter.com/mzxy9y5EBX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 29, 2020

Albert Roca had earlier worked with FC Barcelona

Albert Roca started his managerial career with Spanish 3rd Division sides like Club Esportiu Europa, Esportiva I Cultural Manlleu and Sabadell before joining FC Barcelona as an assistant coach under Frank Rijkaard in 2003.

The 57-year-old worked with the Catalan giants till 2008 and helped them win the Catalan Cup in the 2003–04, 2004–05, 2006–07 seasons; the La Liga title in the 2003-04 and 2006-07 seasons, the Spanish Super Cup in 2005 and 2006 as well as the UEFA Champions League in the 2005-06 season. He then went on to manage Galasataray, Saudi Arabia and El Salvador before arriving in India to take charge at Bengaluru FC.

Albert Roca's tenure at Bengaluru FC saw them win the Federation Cup in the 2016-17 season and finish runners-up in the AFC Cup 2016 as well as in the 2017-18 season of the Indian Super League.

The Spaniard took a two-year personal break from management and returned to India to take charge at Hyderabad FC in January 2020. He worked with the club as a consultant till August, finalising transfers and sports projects for the 2020-21 season.

However, a change in management at FC Barcelona in the 2020-21 season meant that Ronald Koeman was all set to revive the Barcelona structure. The major changes at the Catalan club resulted in Koeman demanding the return of Albert Roca to Catalonia.

Albert Roca filed a release request at Hyderabad FC and was granted the same on mutual terms. Speaking to Hyderabad FC Media, he said:

“For me, it’s been a tough decision to make. I am thankful to everyone at Hyderabad for showing immense faith in me since I joined back in January. I am aware that all our fans will be disheartened but believe me, it’s not an easy goodbye for me either. I wish HFC the very best for the upcoming season and the future and I am extremely positive that Hyderabad FC will be one of the top sides this season. I will be assisting the management during the transition phase. Trust me, the club is in great hands and I will be following the club this season and in the future.”

Albert Roca will now serve as the fitness coach at FC Barcelona and will work with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezzmann, Ousmane Dembele, Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Clement Lenglet.

Varun Tripuraneni, Hyderabad FC co-owner, said:

“I congratulate Albert [Roca] as he is set for his new role at FC Barcelona. While parting ways with him has been tough to come to terms with, Albert has shown utmost professionalism in his approach and working ways with us right from the start in January, to date. While the going was tough at the club initially, Albert gave the entire club – players, support staff, and fans enormous faith and confidence. Albert leaves us, putting the club in a good position from where we can build upon. I wish him all the success with his new role."